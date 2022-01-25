US President Joe Biden cursed at a journalist on Tuesday after being asked a question regarding the rise in inflation before the 2022 midterm elections.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of midterms?" asked Peter Doocy, the White House correspondent for Fox News, to the US president.

"It's a great asset - more inflation," Biden answered. "What a stupid son of a bitch," he said to himself, apparently not aware that his microphone was still on while journalists were leaving the news conference.

Doocy, who later appeared on Fox News that day, said that he didn't hear Biden's remarks about him, but jokingly said that "no one has fact-checked him on that."

The comment came during a meeting where officials were providing updates on ways to combat inflation in the United States, which is at a 40-year high, with many saying that it has hurt Biden's approval rating and that the president has reoriented his economic policies to tackle the issue, ABC News reports. The White House has stated this month that inflation would only be a "temporary problem."



The Guardian reported earlier this month that US inflation reached 7% as prices rise at "rates unseen in decades."

Biden's "son of a b****" comment went viral on social media, with many journalists sharing the video of the sitting US president's remarks on Doocy.

Fox News, as a conservative-learning outlet, has long been critical of Biden's presidency, Democratic senators and congresspeople.