The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

More Americans supported Republicans than Democrats in end of 2021 - poll

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Republicans enjoyed 47% support while Democrats dropped down to 42%.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 18, 2022 04:51
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, US, November 3, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin speaks during his election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, US, November 3, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
The year 2021 ended with the Republican Party making gains, with more Americans leaning towards the GOP rather than the Democrats in the year's fourth quarter, according to a new Gallup poll.
While on average, the support enjoyed by the Democratic Party (46%) versus the Republicans (43%) seemed the same throughout 2021, the situation changes when looking at data by quarters.
In the first quarter, the Democrats enjoyed a nine-point advantage, 49% to 40%. This came following Donald Trump's last days in office when he was already suffering a career-low approval rating of 34%. This was compounded by high COVID-19 death rates, refusal to concede the 2020 elections and the fact that his supporters on January 6 stormed the US Capitol building in an attempt to keep the election from being certified. 
By contrast, President Joe Biden saw positive ratings after taking office and it stayed high for quite a while. COVID-19 infections decreased after vaccines were rolled out, and the Biden administration was safely sworn into office on January 20.
In the second quarter, however, Republican support began to climb to 43%. In the third quarter, Democrat support dropped to 45%.
US PRESIDENT Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks at the White House in July on the administration’s drawdown efforts in Afghanistan. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS) US PRESIDENT Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks at the White House in July on the administration’s drawdown efforts in Afghanistan. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
Why did this happen?
According to Gallup, a number of factors were at play. The arrival of the Delta variant saw COVID-19 cases get worse, and this became even more of an issue with the arrival of the Omicron variant, which is currently estimated to be one of if not the most transmissible and fastest spreading viruses around, arguably second only to Measles.
But in addition to COVID-19, there is also the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. This highly controversial decision saw the US pull out of Afghanistan after nearly 20 years in the country and subsequently saw an extremely rapid takeover on the part of the Taliban.
This culminated in Biden's approval ratings dropping steadily. 
Then, in the fourth quarter, the Republican Party edged ahead with 47% support while Democrats dropped down to 42%.
This wasn't isolated either. In fact, they coincided with the many elections throughout the US in 2021, which saw the Republican Party have strong performances, most notably winning the race for governor of Virginia and a close race for governor of New Jersey.
All told, the Democrats on average throughout the year still have an edge over the GOP, but this is slightly smaller than in recent years. This, however, also reflects Gallup's prior polls since 1991, which, barring 1991 as an exception, have always seen Democrats edging ahead of Republicans, though things were roughly equal from 2001-2003 and in 2010 and 2011.
Furthermore, it is unclear if the Republicans will keep whatever edge they currently have over Democrats, as going by Gallup's monthly estimate, Republicans are dropping to 46% and Democrats are climbing with 44%.
But there is one other conclusion that this poll has made abundantly clear: Neither party commands a majority of support.
While this poll takes into account members of both parties as well as those who lean one way or the other, when taking into account actual core supporters and members, the largest American demographic is that of political independents.
According to Gallup, the percentage of independents began rising in the turn of the 1990s. However, they saw a major jump in support in 2011, where, with the exception of 2016 and 2020, at least 40% of Americans identified as political independents.
Currently, that number stands at 42%, while Democrats number at just 29% and Republicans at 27%.
This is especially relevant with midterm elections set to shake up the legislative branch. Currently, the Democrats enjoy a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, the latter by an especially slim margian, and these midterm elections could be key to seeing which party has control in the next two years.
Time will tell how things play out in 2022.


Tags Joe Biden republicans Donald Trump Democrats poll US politics Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli solidarity with Colleyville synagogue is all words, no action - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by