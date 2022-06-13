The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

IfNotNow founder hired as NYC Council Progressive Caucus director 

Progressive Jewish NGO IfNotNow is controversial for its antagonism against and vilification of the State of Israel, and radical shows of activism.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 08:39
N IFNOTNOW protest in Washington against the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem in 2018. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
N IFNOTNOW protest in Washington against the US Embassy opening in Jerusalem in 2018.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Emily Mayer, co-founder and former political director of controversial progressive Jewish group IfNotNow, has been hired as the director of the New York City Council Progressive Caucus, the political body announced on June 1. 

Hired by NYC Progressive Caucus

"We are so excited for Emily to be coming on board to help further our progressive vision for this City," the Progressive Caucus said in a statement. "Emily is a talented and dedicated organizer who has a history of building movements and coalitions that are rooted in care and justice. 

"[Mayer's] track record working with progressive organizations that seek to transform our politics for better, making them more visionary, courageous, and humane, is exactly the kind of leadership our caucus needs."

New York City Council Progressive Caucus

"Very excited to join [the Progressive Caucus] as the Progressive Caucus Director and to help fight for a more just and equitable New York City that lives up to its full potential," Mayer said of her appointment on Twitter.

According to the NY City Council's website, the caucus is made up of council members that "self-identify as aligned with progressive community issues."

Progressive political player

With the move, Mayer joins her new husband, Waleed Shahid, in US politics. Shahid is a spokesperson for the Justice Democrats, a progressive political action committee that stands behind US politicians such as Rep. Ayanna Pressley, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Ilhan Omar, Rep. Cori Bush, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rep. Jamaal Bowman. Together, these congresspeople are commonly known as "The Squad."

IFNOTNOW PROTESTERS outside the 2017 AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC, earlier this week (credit: RON KAMPEAS)IFNOTNOW PROTESTERS outside the 2017 AIPAC policy conference in Washington, DC, earlier this week (credit: RON KAMPEAS)

IfNotNow controversy

IfNotNow is controversial for its antagonism against and vilification of the State of Israel, and radical shows of activism. According to the group's description on its website, it seeks to build "a movement of Jews to end Israel’s occupation and transform the American Jewish community," saying the conditions in the Levant are a "moral crisis to American Jews."

In February, the NGO joined other progressive organizations in calling on US Congress to “reject the dangerous Abraham Accords.”

On several occasions, the group has recited the Mourner's Kaddish — A Jewish prayer usually read during the mourning death of a relative or loved one — For Palestinians that died during the Israel-Gaza conflicts. The lists of names of those mourned by the NGO have included Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

IfNotNow rose to greater notoriety in 2018 during its anti-Birthright campaigns, in which members would join Jewish youth tour groups in Israel and disrupt the proceedings with protests.

"The hiring of [Mayer] by [the  Progressive Caucus] is a total disgrace and embarrassment! Her work with the terrorist supporting group [IfNotNow] disqualifies her from holding any position requiring public trust."

Former NY State Assemblyman Dov Hikind


Tags bds new york city IfNotNow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by