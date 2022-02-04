The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post BDS movement

‘Progressive’ groups tell Congress to reject ‘dangerous’ Abraham Accords

The US Presbyterian Church, Progressive Democrats of America, CAIR, JVP Action, IfNotNow and other groups called for the US to reject the Abraham Accords.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: FEBRUARY 4, 2022 17:20
Jewish Voice for Peace (photo credit: FLICKR)
Jewish Voice for Peace
(photo credit: FLICKR)

The United States Congress was called upon to reject the Abraham Accords by 29 progressive advocacy organizations and other institutions last Saturday.

“We're joining with other progressive orgs to tell Congress that lasting peace comes from justice, not weapons deals. The US should reject the Abraham Accords,” Jewish Voice for Peace Action, the advocacy arm of the NGO JVP, tweeted on Monday. “Instead, we must end support for Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights and its apartheid rule.”

In a January 26 statement entitled “Reject the Dangerous Abraham Accords,” JVP Action and 28 other signatories said that they called “on members of Congress to embrace a US foreign policy toward Palestine/Israel that is rooted in human rights, justice and equality, and to resoundingly reject any attempts to further the Trump administration ‘Abraham Accords,’ including through legislation like H.R. 2748/S. 1061, the Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House i (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands with US President Donald Trump after signing the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle East neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House i (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)

“While masquerading as ‘peace’ and ‘diplomacy’, the Abraham Accords and this legislation are in fact an endorsement of arms sales and political favors between the US and authoritarian regimes – including weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates and the recognition of Morocco’s illegal annexation of Western Sahara – in exchange for the sidelining of Palestinian rights,” the statement continued.

Notable signatories of the statement were the Progressive Democrats of America, a political organization affiliated with the US Democratic Party, and the US Presbyterian Church, which was recently embroiled in a scandal in which one of its leaders said that Israel was committing a modern act of slavery against Palestinians. The Presbyterian Church had over 1.2 million active members in 2020.

Besides JVP Action, other left-wing Jewish organizations also signed the document, including Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and IfNotNow

“The Abraham Accords are dangerous weapons and business deals that harm the most vulnerable communities while lining the pockets of weapons manufacturers and sidelining Palestinian rights,” IfNotNow wrote on Monday.

Prominent Muslim advocacy groups also signed the statement, including Linda Sarsour’s MPower Change, Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC) and Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). Some Palestinian groups, including Defense for Children International – Palestine (DCI-P), which was recently categorized by Israel as an affiliate of the terrorist organization Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

"It's a shame and an irony that anyone would oppose peace in the Middle East,” said Amit Deri, co-founder and CEO of Sharaka, an NGO that seeks to deepen and further the Abraham Accords through delegations. “Four countries finally stood up and said no to boycotts and yes to dialogue and cooperation, with many more around the region ready to join. The lack of any popular backlash further proves this. Promoting a regional peace first approach will do more to promote peace than 7 decades of boycotts ever accomplished."

The Israel Relations Normalization Act of 2021 is a bipartisan bill that was introduced in April 2021 by Democrat Illinois Representative Brad Schneider.

The bill aimed “to expand and strengthen the Abraham Accords to encourage other nations to normalize relations with Israel and ensure that existing agreements reap tangible security and economic benefits for the citizens of those countries.” The bill wanted the US to develop a strategy for doing so. It also sought to encourage economic ties between Israel, the Palestinians, and Arab states.

The bill called to “continue to support a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states — a democratic Jewish state of Israel and a viable democratic Palestinian state — living side by side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.”

The $23 billion arms deal referenced by the progressive groups has been suspended since it was first introduced in negotiations for the Abraham Accords. Despite this, the Abraham Accords relationships continued to develop this week, with visits to the UAE by President Isaac Herzog and Bahrain by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.



Tags washington Israeli Palestinian Conflict NGO Jewish Voice for Peace Anti-Zionism Abraham Accords
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
2

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
3

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
4

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
5

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by