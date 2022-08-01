The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Levi Strauss heir would join US Congress’ richest with NYC win

Dan Goldman, an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, is one of several candidates vying in the Democratic primary to represent the 10th Congressional District of New York City.

By LAURA NAHMIAS/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS
Published: AUGUST 1, 2022 16:18
Daniel Goldman, majority counsel on House intelligence, testifies as the House Judiciary Committee receives presentations of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, during a hearing on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2019 (photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)
Daniel Goldman, majority counsel on House intelligence, testifies as the House Judiciary Committee receives presentations of evidence in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, during a hearing on Capitol Hill on December 9, 2019
(photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)

Dan Goldman, who served as lead Democratic counsel in former US president Donald Trump’s first impeachment, would be among the richest members of Congress if he’s successful in his bid to represent a newly redrawn district in New York City.

It’s no secret that Goldman, 46, an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. fortune, is rich. But financial disclosure forms shared by his campaign with Bloomberg show the extent of his wealth. He has a net worth of between $64 million and $253 million from over 1,700 assets, which would likely place him among the top 20 wealthiest members of Congress if he were to be elected in November.

Goldman’s assets include a broad range of stocks and holdings in a wide variety of industry sectors, including oil and gas, large pharmaceutical companies, health insurers, big tech, military contractors and major commercial banks. 

In a statement sent by his campaign, Goldman said that he supports the Ban Congressional Stock Trading Act, a bill that would require members of Congress to divest themselves of their assets or place them in a blind trust. Goldman promised to put his assets into a blind trust if elected, regardless of whether the bill is passed and signed into law. 

Goldman said that he has a “deep appreciation for the opportunities my inheritance has provided me” but added that “every American should have full confidence that our elected representatives are operating solely on behalf of the American people, without any appearance of a conflict of interest. That is why elected officials should be prohibited from trading stocks while holding office.”

The Levi Strauss & Co. label is seen on jeans in a store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, US, February 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO) The Levi Strauss & Co. label is seen on jeans in a store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, US, February 15, 2022 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

Goldman's competition

Goldman is one of several candidates vying in the August 23 Democratic primary to represent the 10th Congressional District, which encompasses most of lower Manhattan and much of northwest Brooklyn. Other contenders include US Representative Mondaire Jones, who currently represents parts of Westchester and Rockland counties; former US Representative Elizabeth Holtzman; City Council Member Carlina Rivera; and Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou, a progressive backed by the Working Families Party. Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio dropped out of the race in July, citing low polling numbers. 

The winner of the Democratic primary is expected to easily win the general election in the heavily Democratic district.

Goldman also reported earning $35,250 a year to date from his contract with MSNBC as a political commentator. 

In the last federal campaign filing, Goldman said he raised $1.2 million for his congressional race, for which he has yet to spend any of his own personal fortune, although he hasn’t ruled out doing so if necessary. 



Tags American Jewry United States congress new york city US politics Businessman
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
4

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.
5

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by