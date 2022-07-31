The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Jared Kushner: Netanyahu, Trump rift almost nixed US embassy move to Jerusalem

Netanyahu was indifferent to US embassy move to Jerusalem, Jared Kushner wrote in upcoming memoir • Trump to Bibi: You are part of the problem

By TAL SPUNGIN
Published: JULY 31, 2022 16:26
US President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
US President Donald Trump winks at Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 28, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

The Trump administration's decision to relocate the US embassy to Israel's capital of Jerusalem was almost scrapped due to then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indifference toward the move, Jared Kushner wrote in his upcoming memoir, The Forward reported on Friday.

In his new book, the senior advisor to former US president Donald Trump recounted a 2017 phone conversation in which Trump told Netanyahu he was "part of the problem" after receiving a less enthusiastic response to the news of the embassy relocation.

"You are part of the problem"

Former US president Donald Trump to Benjmain Netanyahu, December 5, 2017
Rapper Kanye West shows a photo on his mobile phone to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)Rapper Kanye West shows a photo on his mobile phone to White House senior adviser Jared Kushner during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

"Trump began to second-guess his decision," the former president's son-in-law reportedly wrote in his upcoming Breaking History: A White House Memoir, set for publication on August 23.

Netanyahu's disappointing response

According to Kushner, Trump was furious after Bibi told him that "if you choose to [move the US embassy to Jerusalem], I will support you," expecting a less apathetic approach from the then-prime minister.

Kushner recalled that at first, Trump thought Netanyahu did not fully understand the implications of the embassy move, which would also see the United States officially recognize Israel's capital. "Again, Bibi responded with less-than-expected enthusiasm," Kushner continued.

"I could tell that Trump was frustrated," he wrote. The tense phone call recounted by Kushner was dated December 5, 2017, a day before Trump went ahead with the move.

A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS)A worker hangs a road sign directing to the U.S. embassy, in the area of the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, May 7, 2018. (credit: REUTERS)

Kushner shared another instance of tensions between the former leaders. During the former US president's 2017 visit to Israel, Netanyahu kept Trump "me up for three hours and was talking my ear off" during dinner, the latter told Kushner. 

"It was beautiful, but every time I thought the meal would end, another course would come out," Trump reportedly said. In the book, Kushner jokingly added that Netanyahu "should have known his audience better" and should have "simply served him a hamburger and allowed him to go to the hotel to relax."

The Netanyahu-Trump relationship

Since the two leaders left their respective offices in 2021, more details of their personal relationship, which was once considered strong, have been revealed.

In a series of explosive comments made in December, Trump accused Bibi of deceiving him and his administration about his sincerity to make a peace deal with the Palestinians.

Trump also accused Netanyahu of being "one of the first" leaders to congratulate US President Joe Biden on his November 2020 election victory, simply saying "f*** him," in reference to the former Israeli leader.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem United States Donald Trump Jared Kushner US Embassy US Embassy move to Jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
3

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
4

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.
5

Researchers discover way to predict earthquakes with 80% accuracy

A view shows houses destroyed following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti August 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by