The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Rep. Jerry Nadler defeats longtime ally Carolyn Maloney in NY Dem. primary

Jewish Congressional stalwart Jerry Nadler is now all but certain to win the November general election and remain in Congress. His new district, NY-12, is believed to be the most Jewish in the US.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 04:45

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2022 04:50
House impeachment manager and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sits in his seat reading a pocket copy of the US Constitution as he waits for the start of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capito (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/POOL)
House impeachment manager and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) sits in his seat reading a pocket copy of the US Constitution as he waits for the start of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the US Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capito
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS/POOL)

US Representative Jerry Nadler emerged on Tuesday as victorious over former ally in Congress Carolyn Maloney as they ran against each other in a hostile battle for the court-mandated newly redrawn 12th Congressional District of New York in the Democratic primary — a district believed to be the most Jewish in the country

Jewish Congressional stalwart Nadler, 74, is now all but certain to win the November general election and remain in Congress come January given the district’s immense Democratic tilt. The results also mean Maloney's political career has come to an end after three decades. The 76-year-old chaired the House Oversight and Reform Committee. 

Nadler, a member of Congregation B'nai Jeshurun on the Upper West Side, is New York City's last remaining Jewish representative in the House. His previous district, NY-10, stretched from the Upper West Side to Brooklyn’s Borough Park, encompassed the most Jews in New York.

THE FAMED Zabar’s on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. (credit: WIKIPEDIA) THE FAMED Zabar’s on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

A bitter race between former longtime colleagues 

The Maloney-Nadler race turned bitter as the onetime House colleagues, both ushered into Congress in 1992, squared off in New York's heavily Jewish and pro-Israel neighborhoods. 

Nadler told The New York Times that he had told Maloney during a private conversation that he was going to win the seat and suggested she run for a different seat.  “She said basically the opposite, and so it was an impasse,” Nadler said, “and we left it at that.”

Nadler was not in favor of the redistricting. “In the history of redistricting, Manhattan has always been divided east-west,” Nadler said in a statement last month. “There was no reason to flip Manhattan from east-west to north-south. None at all.”

Before being pitted against each other, Maloney and Nadler saw some of the same donors give to their respective campaigns. The new maps left New York Jews, many of whom previously supported both representatives, lamenting the end of the career of one of the veteran politicians.

Leading up to election night, an AIPAC spokesperson declined to endorse a specific candidate but told The Jerusalem Post “before the new redistricting placed them in direct competition, AIPAC PAC contributed to both Representatives Maloney and Nadler in recognition of their support for the US-Israel relationship.”



Tags new york congress diaspora american politics
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
4

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
5

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by