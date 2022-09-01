The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Texas governor buses migrants to Chicago amid border security dispute

Abbott, who is seeking a third term in the November midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 07:44
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks at the annual National Rifle Association (NRA) convention in Dallas, Texas, May 4, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON/FILE PHOTO)

The state of Texas bused a group of about 60 newly arrived migrants to Chicago on Wednesday, as Republican Governor Greg Abbott expands his effort to push responsibility for border crossers to his Democratic political opponents.

Texas has bused more than 7,000 migrants to Washington, DC, and New York City since April, spending nearly $13 million on the initiative through Aug. 8, according to state data obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Abbott, who is seeking a third term in the November midterm elections, says the buses are needed because Democratic President Joe Biden has failed to secure the border with Mexico. US Border Patrol made a record 1.8 million migrant arrests at the southwest border from Oct. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022.

Abbott on Wednesday night called out Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, for her city's "sanctuary" law limiting cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

"Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status," Abbott said in a statement. "I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visiting the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central. In the background (left) Karin Gattegno, VP Strategic Partnerships, SNC, and (right) Daniela Kandel, Innovation Bridges Director, Country Relations, SNC. (credit: VERED FARKASH/START-UP NATION CENTRAL)Texas Governor Greg Abbott visiting the Tel Aviv headquarters of Israel’s Start-Up Nation Central. In the background (left) Karin Gattegno, VP Strategic Partnerships, SNC, and (right) Daniela Kandel, Innovation Bridges Director, Country Relations, SNC. (credit: VERED FARKASH/START-UP NATION CENTRAL)

How many were sent to Chicago?

Following Abbott's announcement, Lightfoot spokesperson Ryan Johnson confirmed on Twitter that about five dozen migrants had been sent to Chicago from Texas.

"Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect," he said.

"Chicago is a welcoming city and as such has collaborated across various departments and agencies to ensure we greeted them with dignity and respect."

Ryan Johnson

Since Abbott began the busing effort, the Democratic mayors of Washington and New York City have clamored for federal assistance. Newly arrived migrants in Washington have struggled to secure permanent housing and medical care, Reuters reported last week.

The White House has said that Abbott's efforts and a similar push by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, another Republican, are sowing chaos and using migrants as political pawns. But this past week, the Democrat-led city of El Paso, Texas also sent a bus carrying migrants to New York City and planned to send one to Chicago, according to news reports.



Tags migrants chicago texas new york city
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by