Following the Supreme Court’s decision to end the constitutional right to an abortion, most of the United States electorate (56%) now say access to abortion is “very important” to their vote in November’s midterm elections, up 13 percentage points since March, prior to the decision, a new Pew Research Center poll found.

The survey, which polled 7,647 US adults during the first two weeks of August, found that virtually all of the increase has come among Democrats: 71% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters rate abortion as very important; fewer than half (46%) said this in March. By contrast, Republicans’ views have shown nearly no change since then (41% now, 40% then).

Economy remains a top voting issue

For Republicans, the economy remains the top issue in the upcoming elections. Nine-in-ten GOP voters view the economy as very important, roughly 20 percentage points higher than any other issue, according to Pew.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Other issues that Pew reports are important to the US electorate include gun policy, healthcare and Supreme Court appointments.

US President Joe Biden adjusts his glasses as he delivers remarks during a signing event for the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, August 9, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

The next Commander in Chief

Both parties similarly rated President Joe Biden's approval as low.

37% approve of his job performance, while 60% disapprove. That is little changed since early July (37% approved) and comparable to Donald Trump’s job rating at about this point in the 2018 congressional campaign (40%).

Most Republicans still want Trump to remain a major figure, the poll found. Among those who express this opinion, more want Trump to run for president in 2024 (39% of all Republicans favor this) than to support another candidate who shares his view (23%). These views have shifted since last September, when 67% of Republicans favored Trump continuing as a major figure and 44% wanted to see him back in the White House.