Biden approval holds near lowest level of his presidency - poll

US President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the November 8 midterm elections.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 00:26
US President Joe Biden speaks after signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion, at the White House in Washington, US, July 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)
(photo credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

US President Joe Biden's approval rating stayed close to the lowest level of his presidency this week, a dark sign for his Democratic Party's prospects in the November 8 midterm elections, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday found.

The two-day national poll found that 40% of Americans approve of Biden's job performance, unchanged from a week earlier.

The president's sagging popularity, which drifted as low as 36% in May and June, has weighed on his party's chances in November. Republicans are favored to win the House of Representatives, though experts say Democrats have a better chance of keeping the Senate.

The Biden Presidency

Taking office in January 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden's term has been marked by the economic scars of the global health crisis, including soaring inflation.

This week's poll showed about a third of Americans - including one in five Democrats and two in five Republicans - saw the economy as the most important problem facing the country.

US President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda, during his visit to Cleveland, Ohio, US, July 6, 2022 (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS) US President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda, during his visit to Cleveland, Ohio, US, July 6, 2022 (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

Much smaller shares of respondents pointed to other issues as more pressing, with one in 10 Democrats saying the country's biggest problem was the end of national abortion rights, while the same share of Republicans pointed to crime.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online in English throughout the United States, gathered responses from 1,004 adults, including 495 Democrats and 321 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.



