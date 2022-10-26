As recent polls show an unexpectedly tightening race, Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul went head-to-head Tuesday night with Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in their first and only gubernatorial debate before Election Day. With the race close to neck and neck, the election outcome could come down to one debate.

The hour-long heated debate at Pace University hosted by Spectrum News featured each candidate hammering the other on their top issues. For Zeldin, those include rising crime, including recent spikes in antisemitic hate crimes, economy and the state's bail reform laws.

Hochul, on the other hand, highlighted her support for abortion rights, gun reform and the environment. Her campaign frequently labels Zeldin as an extremist for his anti-abortion views and his close alliance with former President Donald Trump. (Last week Trump released an endorsement for Zeldin).

Lee Zeldin. (credit: REUTERS)

During the debate, Hochul called Zeldin one of Donald Trump's "strongest and most loyal supporters" who supported the ex-president's bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

She also labeled her opponent a "climate change denier."

"You voted against the Inflation Reduction Act that would have brought more money to protect our environment. I know you're an election denier but also a climate change denier." Gov. Kathy Hochul

"You voted against the Inflation Reduction Act that would have brought more money to protect our environment. I know you're an election denier but also a climate change denier," Hochul said.

Zeldin shot back by saying Hochul selected Brian Benjamin as her first lieutenant governor -- who was forced to resign after he was indicted for alleged campaign finance corruption. Zeldin said Benjamin was the "architect of cashless bail law" when he was state senator. "That guy who got arrested and had to resign. That was her first big decision to make him the lieutenant governor," Zeldin said.

New York Governor Hochul and former Mayor Bloomberg visit 9/11 Memorial & Museum ahead of 20th anniversary of attacks in New York (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

With affordable housing another priority for New York voters, the governor said she is providing solutions.

"In Kathy Hochul's New York, you can either have your first kid in the basement of mom and dad's house or you can move to another state." Rep. Lee Zeldin

"In Kathy Hochul's New York, you can either have your first kid in the basement of mom and dad's house or you can move to another state," Zeldin said.

Two weeks until Election Day, race narrows

Exactly two weeks away from midterm elections, Hochul, who was the heavily favored frontrunner throughout much of the race, still leads but with only a slight 50 percent to her challenger, GOP Congressman Zeldin’s 46 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. The narrowing of the race magnified the importance of Tuesday's debate, which originally Hochul was reluctant to do, according to reports from Zeldin.

Incumbent Hochul, the state's first female governor, replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he resigned amidst sexual harassment charges in 2021. If elected, Zeldin, who currently represents Long Island's Suffolk County, would be the state’s first Jewish Republican governor. New York has not had a Republican governor since 2002.