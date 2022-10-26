The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post US Politics

New York governor's race: Gov. Hochul, Rep. Zeldin face off in only debate

The recent narrowing of the race magnified the importance of Tuesday's debate. If elected, Zeldin, who currently represents Long Island, would be the state’s first Jewish Republican governor.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 03:02

Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2022 03:27
Race for New York governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin debate Tuesday night two weeks before Election Day (photo credit: Screenshot/Spectrum News NY-1)
Race for New York governor: Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin debate Tuesday night two weeks before Election Day
(photo credit: Screenshot/Spectrum News NY-1)

As recent polls show an unexpectedly tightening race, Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul went head-to-head Tuesday night with Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in their first and only gubernatorial debate before Election Day. With the race close to neck and neck, the election outcome could come down to one debate. 

The hour-long heated debate at Pace University hosted by Spectrum News featured each candidate hammering the other on their top issues. For Zeldin, those include rising crime, including recent spikes in antisemitic hate crimes, economy and the state's bail reform laws. 

Hochul, on the other hand, highlighted her support for abortion rights, gun reform and the environment. Her campaign frequently labels Zeldin as an extremist for his anti-abortion views and his close alliance with former President Donald Trump. (Last week Trump released an endorsement for Zeldin).

Lee Zeldin. (credit: REUTERS)Lee Zeldin. (credit: REUTERS)

During the debate, Hochul called Zeldin one of Donald Trump's "strongest and most loyal supporters" who supported the ex-president's bid to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

She also labeled her opponent a "climate change denier."

"You voted against the Inflation Reduction Act that would have brought more money to protect our environment. I know you're an election denier but also a climate change denier."

Gov. Kathy Hochul

"You voted against the Inflation Reduction Act that would have brought more money to protect our environment. I know you're an election denier but also a climate change denier," Hochul said. 

Zeldin shot back by saying Hochul selected Brian Benjamin as her first lieutenant governor -- who was forced to resign after he was indicted for alleged campaign finance corruption. Zeldin said Benjamin was the "architect of cashless bail law" when he was state senator. "That guy who got arrested and had to resign. That was her first big decision to make him the lieutenant governor," Zeldin said.

New York Governor Hochul and former Mayor Bloomberg visit 9/11 Memorial & Museum ahead of 20th anniversary of attacks in New York (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR) New York Governor Hochul and former Mayor Bloomberg visit 9/11 Memorial & Museum ahead of 20th anniversary of attacks in New York (credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

With affordable housing another priority for New York voters, the governor said she is providing solutions. 

"In Kathy Hochul's New York, you can either have your first kid in the basement of mom and dad's house or you can move to another state."

Rep. Lee Zeldin

"In Kathy Hochul's New York, you can either have your first kid in the basement of mom and dad's house or you can move to another state," Zeldin said.

Two weeks until Election Day, race narrows 

Exactly two weeks away from midterm elections, Hochul, who was the heavily favored frontrunner throughout much of the race, still leads but with only a slight 50 percent to her challenger, GOP Congressman Zeldin’s 46 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released last week. The narrowing of the race magnified the importance of Tuesday's debate, which originally Hochul was reluctant to do, according to reports from Zeldin. 

Incumbent Hochul, the state's first female governor, replaced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo after he resigned amidst sexual harassment charges in 2021. If elected, Zeldin, who currently represents Long Island's Suffolk County, would be the state’s first Jewish Republican governor. New York has not had a Republican governor since 2002. 



Tags new york american politics Lee Zeldin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
5

Why the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to an end -opinion

Is the Golden Age for Jews in America is coming to its end
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by