Recent spike in antisemitic crimes in NYC

A number of tweets put by the New York City Police Department (NYPD) have recorded a spike in antisemitic crimes in the city during this past week.

The first incident in the past week occurred on Wednesday when the perpetrator, who assaulted a Jewish man the previous month, was arrested by the Hate Crime Task Force detectives. The arrest took place within the confines of the 70th precinct of the NYPD.

The second incident, however, sees that the suspect of the antisemitic crime is still at large as of Friday night.

The perpetrator of the second incident is "wanted for an arson occurring at the Brotherhood Synagogue," the NYPD tweeted. The synagogue is located on Gramercy Park street in the Manhattan borough.

The perpetrator also reportedly threw items lit on fire through the synagogue's gate, according to the NYPD.

Background

A report earlier this month from the Anti-Defamation League stated that antisemitic hate crimes increased by 196% from 2020 to 2021. They stated that Jews have accounted for "40% of hate crimes," the report stated. The report also said that the biggest spike in antisemitism occurred during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

Two weeks ago, the New York City Council investigated allegations of antisemitism at The City University of New York (CUNY). However, just a few days ago, anti-Zionist organization IfNotNow's founder was hired as the council's Progressive Caucus director.