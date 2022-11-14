The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Candace Owens: You can order and read 'Mein Kampf' on Amazon

Owens spoke about this in the context of NBA player Kyrie Irving's recent comments on controversial book-turned-film Hebrews to Negros: Wake Up Black America.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 04:07
Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)
Conservative talk show host Candace Owens speaks during at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)

Notable American right-wing political commentator Candace Owens recently informed the public that, should they so desire, they can order Hitler's Mein Kampf on Amazon. 

She spoke about this in the context of NBA player Kyrie Irving's recent comments on the controversial book-turned-film Hebrews to Negros: Wake Up Black America, which is currently gaining popularity on Amazon. 

"You know how I feel about free speech," Owens said. "I think people have a right to be wrong. People have a right to take in information. People have a right to read whatever they want. Little reminder: if you actually go on Amazon right now you can order and read Mein Kampf. It is not an endorsement of Adolf Hitler to read a historical [sic] textbook. It just is not. And the idea that we should be censoring all this information and nobody should see it because it hurt some group of people, to me, to me does not gel with our first amendment rights.

Owens also stressed the fact that Kyrie Irving is being punished, while Amazon is making lots of money off of the fact that he made Hebrews to Negros a best-selling item. "Kyrie Irving's entire life is on the line," she said. "Nobody is talking about Amazon."

Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida. (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Candace Owens speaking with attendees at the 2018 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, Florida. (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

This is not Owens' first time using Hitler to make a point. In February, The Washington Post quoted her as saying:

“He was a national socialist. But if Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine. The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize. He wanted everybody to be German, everybody to be speaking German. To look a different way. To me, that’s not nationalism. In thinking about how we could go bad down the line, I don’t really have an issue with nationalism. I really don’t. I think that it’s okay.”

What did Kyrie Irving do?

Irving has faced heavy criticism since posting a link on Twitter to a 2018 film, Hebrews to Negros, and defending the post over the weekend. The seven-time All-Star has since deleted the Twitter post.

Posting on Instagram, he apologized to those "hurt by the hateful remarks made in the documentary," and said he took full responsibility for his decision to share the content with his followers.

Irving said the film "contained some false antisemitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion."

"I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with," Irving wrote.

Irving's suspension and apology follow a controversy generated by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, who was suspended by social media platforms last month for posts that online users condemned as antisemitic.

Not Kyrie's first time in the spotlight  

Irving's social media posts are not the first time that he has courted controversy in the NBA.

He played in just 29 of the Nets' 82 regular season games for the 2021-22 season after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine despite a mandate by the city of New York.



Tags Adolf Hitler kanye west republicans nba amazon antisemitism Mein Kampf american politics usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by