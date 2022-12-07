Trump org found guilty in tax fraud plan

The Trump Organization was found guilty Tuesday of criminal tax fraud, leading to conviction on all 17 counts it faced.

The counts include tax fraud, falsifying business records, conspiracy and related crimes — following two days of deliberations in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The company is set to be sentenced on January 13.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, US November 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

Although the former president is not personally charged in the case, Donald Trump’s real estate company, on which he built his empire, could face a $1.6 million fine.

Just before the verdict was released, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to claim that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was out to get him.

"[N]o MURDER CASE has gone to trial in 6 years, much to the consternation of victims mothers and families who are devastated that NOTHING is being done to bring JUSTICE. Too busy on ‘Donald." Donald Trump

“Murder and Violent Crime is at an all time high in NYC, and the D.A.’s office has spent almost all of its time & money fighting a political Witch Hunt for D.C. against ‘Trump’ over Fringe Benefits. no MURDER CASE has gone to trial in 6 years, much to the consternation of victims mothers and families who are devastated that NOTHING is being done to bring JUSTICE. Too busy on ‘Donald,'" he wrote.

Trump's other controversies this week

The US should abolish the Constitution, Trump said on Saturday, as he continued to allege fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Taking to Truth Social, the former president lashed out against what he dubbed “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION” in the elections caused by collusion between Big Tech firms and the Democratic Party.

He asked that with these supposed revelations, “do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

The 45th president also made headlines in recent weeks for hosting white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and antisemitic rapper Kanye West at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November.

The dinner meeting places Trump, who last month announced a 2024 White House bid, in direct contact with two prominent figures who have unapologetically promoted antisemitism in recent months.

The meeting led prominent Jewish leaders who once backed Trump to say that his connection with antisemites was a breaking point for them.

“Trump has disqualified himself, plain and simple; it's over for him,” Dov Hikind, a former representative of Brooklyn district 48, who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.