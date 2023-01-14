US second gentleman meets bipartisan antisemitism task force

WASHINGTON – US Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff met with the co-chairs of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism.

Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, “heard directly from members about their efforts to combat growing antisemitism and hate nationwide,” his office said in a statement.

According to the statement, during the meeting, both Emhoff and the co-chairs raised the issue of fighting misinformation and enhancing security in cities and communities. “They also discussed the need to continue educating individuals about the history of antisemitism,” it reads.

Emhoff also emphasized that “this is a nonpartisan issue and shared how he will further his work to combat antisemitism domestically and globally.”

Emhoff to visit Krakow, Berlin for Holocaust remembrance

Earlier that day, Emhoff’s office announced that he will visit Krakow and Berlin “to advance the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism around the world and support Holocaust remembrance.”

He will be spending three days in Krakow starting January 26. The trip will include a visit to the memorial and museum at Auschwitz-Birkenau. He will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and attend the annual commemoration of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, his office said – noting that US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt will also join the visit.

His visit to Poland will be followed by two days in Berlin, in which he and Lipstadt ”will attend a convening of special envoys and coordinators working to combat antisemitism.

“In both Krakow and Berlin, the Second Gentleman will participate in a series of engagements with local Jewish communities and civil society representatives and visit historical and cultural sites,” his office said in a statement.