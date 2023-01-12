A new survey released today from ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) found widespread belief in antisemitic conspiracy theories and tropes (20 percent) — nearly doubling the antisemitic prejudice ADL found in 2019 — as well as substantially negative anti-Israel sentiment among Americans.

The survey of a representative sample of more than 4,000 US adults asked the extent to which Americans agreed with different statements about anti-Jewish tropes and found that 20 percent of Americans, as many as 66 million people, agreed with six or more of the 11 anti-Jewish statements used since 1964.

Among the findings: 39 percent of respondents believe that Jews are more loyal to Israel than the United States; 20 percent say Jews have “too much power” in the United States; 21 percent claim that Jews “don’t care about anyone other than themselves;” and 53 percent say that Jews will go out of their way to hire other Jews. These findings reveal substantial belief in anti-Jewish tropes – such as Jews are too powerful, selfish, foreign and clannish.

“Those of us on the front lines have expected such results for a while now – and yet the data are still stunning and sobering: there is an alarming increase in antisemitic views and hatred across nearly every metric, at levels unseen for decades,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “From Pittsburgh to Charlottesville to the near-daily harassment of Jews in our greatest cities, antisemitic beliefs lead to violence. I hope this survey is a wake-up call to the entire country.”

ADL also asked respondents the extent to which they agreed with anti-Israel beliefs and found a high number of Americans harbor extremely negative antisemitic views. The poll found that 23 percent believe that Israel gets away with anything and controls the media, and 18 percent say they are uncomfortable spending time with a pro-Israel person.

Screenshot of online antisemitism (credit: Report It)

“These anti-Israel beliefs are not commentary on Israeli government policies,” Greenblatt said. “They are antisemitism in another form."

Young adults are more likely to hold antisemitic views

Additional findings include: Only three percent of the population believes every one of the 11 tropes respondents were asked about, which are approximately 10 million Americans - more than the total number of Jews in the United States. In addition, according to the survey, younger adults (under the age of 30) hold significantly more negative sentiment toward Israel and its supporters than older adults. There was a greater belief in anti-Jewish tropes among young adults (ages 18-30) than in prior research. Additionally, young adults hold significantly more anti-Israel sentiment than older adults, with 21 percent and 11 percent agreeing with five or more anti-Israel statements, respectively.

“As concerning as these findings are, they also provide helpful direction for developing more effective interventions to fight various types of antisemitism,” Greenblatt said. “We plan to work with our partners from other Jewish communities and civil rights organizations to refine strategies for addressing the root causes of anti-Jewish hate.”

David Dutwin, Senior Vice President with NORC at the University of Chicago said that “this survey is perhaps the most in-depth study of Jewish hate in the US ever conducted, garnering input from a diverse expert panel in its conception.” According to Dutwin, the survey included in-depth hour-long one-on-one interviews with over 100 Americans, and also nearly 4,200 interviews via a comprehensive survey.

“It is fully representative of the US and leverages state-of-the-art survey techniques to generate the most honest and unbiased views of the American public possible,” he concluded.

Since 1964, ADL has regularly conducted a nationally representative survey about attitudes toward Jews. ADL and NORC, in partnership with the One8 Foundation, updated this survey to examine antisemitism more holistically. In addition to analyzing Americans’ belief in classic anti-Jewish tropes, this survey also evaluated sentiment toward the Jewish state of Israel.

This survey was conducted online in September and October 2022.