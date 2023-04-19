The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Biden's approval rating edges lower amid economic concerns - poll

Biden declared last Friday he was running for re-election in 2024 but he has yet to formally launch his campaign.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 13:48
U.S. President Joe Biden and Senegalese President Macky Sall (R) listen to remarks during the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on partnering on the African Union's Agenda 2063, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2022. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden and Senegalese President Macky Sall (R) listen to remarks during the U.S.-Africa Summit Leaders Session on partnering on the African Union’s Agenda 2063, in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2022.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden's public approval fell to 39% this month, nearing the lowest level of his presidency, as the US economy showed signs of losing steam, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.

The three-day poll, which ended on Sunday, showed a modest decline from last month, when 42% of respondents said they approved of Biden's performance as president.

Biden's popularity declined almost steadily after he took office in January 2021, bottoming out at 36% in mid-2022. It has remained near that level since then.

He is not expected to face serious competition for the nomination of his Democratic Party, but his approval levels remain low by historical standards.

US President Joe Biden addresses the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Interior Department in Washington, US, November 30, 2022. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Donald Trump, who is also running for president in 2024, spent much of his 2017-2021 presidency with similarly low approval levels, bottoming out at 33% in December 2017. Previous presidents only occasionally experienced approval levels that low.

Economy cited as biggest problem facing the US

Respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll were most likely to cite the economy as the biggest problem facing the country, with one in five pointing to it. Crime and the environment were each picked by about one in 10 respondents as America's top problem.

One potential bright spot for Biden: 68% of respondents said they were opposed to federal courts overturning FDA approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug.

The result was the latest to show a clear majority of Americans siding against efforts to curtail abortion rights.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gathered responses from 1,029 US adults, using a nationally representative sample. The poll has a margin of error of three percentage points.



