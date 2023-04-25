The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Lee Zeldin, Jewish former NY gubernatorial candidate, endorses Trump

“Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump," Zeldin tweeted Monday.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: APRIL 25, 2023 01:47
NEW YORK Congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin shakes hands with people during the annual Columbus Day parade in New York City, earlier this month (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
NEW YORK Congressman and Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin shakes hands with people during the annual Columbus Day parade in New York City, earlier this month
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

NEW YORK – Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who in last year's midterm election ran a closer-than-expected but ultimately unsuccessful campaign for New York's governor, backed former President Donald Trump on Monday, becoming the latest current or former Republican lawmaker to endorse the ex-president ahead of the 2024 primary.

“The GOP is filled with amazing talent to save our country from the failed policies of the Biden Admin,” Zeldin tweeted Monday afternoon. “Our nominee in 2024 will be the 45th & 47th POTUS, Donald Trump. Our economy will be stronger, our streets will be safer, & our lives will be freer. He has my full support!”

Zeldin, who lost his gubernatorial race in November to incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, represented his Long Island district in Congress from 2015 until earlier this year after he left to run for governor.

Republican candidate for New York Governor U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and his running mate Alison Esposito wave at his midterm election night party in New York, New York, US November 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY) Republican candidate for New York Governor U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin and his running mate Alison Esposito wave at his midterm election night party in New York, New York, US November 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

He has supported Trump since his 2016 presidential bid and voted to overturn the 2020 election results. Zeldin distanced himself from the former president during his gubernatorial campaign in heavily anti-Trump New York. 

The former representative held one fundraiser with Trump out of state in September, at the former president's New Jersey resort. The ex-president endorsed him a few weeks before the election. 

Following the gubernatorial loss, Zeldin, who has been the top-ranked Jewish Republican in the country, joined the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Return to the Trump camp

Zeldin’s endorsement signals his return to the Trump camp at a time when Trump’s 2024 presidential bid appears to be gaining steam, despite the former president’s indictment on charges related to his alleged role in a payoff to an adult film star who claims they had a sexual encounter. Trump is outperforming his presumptive rivals in polls, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had been viewed as a strong competitor, is dropping. 

DeSantis was in Japan at the time of Zeldin's announcement, where he met with the prime minister. Asked on his trip about getting crushed in the polls against Trump, DeSantis replied, "I'm not a candidate, so we'll see if and when that changes."

Jackie Hajdenberg/JTA contributed to this report. 



Tags new york Politics Donald Trump Lee Zeldin
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by