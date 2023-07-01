The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

US special envoy to Iran's suspension raises 'serious concerns' - US Rep.

The envoy's suspension without pay came amid a State Department diplomatic security probe into the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JULY 1, 2023 22:10
A newspaper with a cover picture of US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley is seen in Tehran, Iran, November 29, 2021 (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)
A newspaper with a cover picture of US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley is seen in Tehran, Iran, November 29, 2021
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley's suspension over his handling of classified documents raised concerns that the Biden administration was misleading the public and lied to Congress, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) said on Friday.

Malley told media last week: "I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave."

The envoy's suspension without pay came amid a State Department diplomatic security probe into the alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to US media reports.

McCaul said that "these reports raise serious concerns both regarding Malley's conduct and whether the State Department misled Congress and the American public."

Rep. Michael McCaul speaks when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for US Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 10, 2021 (credit: KEN CEDENO/POOL VIA REUTERS) Rep. Michael McCaul speaks when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden Administration's Priorities for US Foreign Policy on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US, March 10, 2021 (credit: KEN CEDENO/POOL VIA REUTERS)

House Foreign Affairs Committee repeatedly requested Malley's testimony since April 11, 2023, to no avail.

'State Department officials informed the Committee that Malley was unable to testify'

Rather than inform McCaul of the reason Malley was unavailable, "Senior State Department officials informed the Committee that Special Envoy Malley was unable to testify or brief because of a close family member, for which my staff expressed sympathy," McCaul wrote.

"At no point did the Department indicate that Special Envoy Malley's security clearance was suspended or under review, or that he was being investigated for potential misconduct...The Department's failure to inform Congress of this matter demonstrates at best a lack of candor and at worst represents deliberate and potentially unlawful misinformation."

Malley gave interviews about Iran as late as May 30, which was around the time much of his involvement stopped, a diplomatic source said.

The source pointed out that White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk was the leading figure in advancing a new, pared-down deal with Iran in which Tehran would put its uranium enrichment on hold, but not roll it back, in exchange for the US lifting sanctions. The deal was not meant to be put in writing, in order to avoid Congressional review.

McCaul said the proximity of these events "underscor[es] the importance of Congressional oversight on Iran negotiations and policy, and for transparency and accountability on the part of the [State] Department and the rest of the Biden administration."

Malley's deputy, Abram Paley, is serving as acting Special Envoy for Iran.

Malley resigned as an adviser to Barack Obama's presidential campaign in 2008, following revelations that he had met with members of Hamas, but later served in the Obama administration as one of the negotiators for the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Family of Titan victim outraged by submarine-themed ball at his college

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.
3

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
4

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
5

What did the final moments of the Titan sub crew look like?

The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by