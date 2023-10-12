Donald Trump criticizes Israel, says Netanyahu 'hurt very badly' by war

Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what he described as a lack of preparation for a weekend attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed at least 1,200 people in Israel.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said Netanyahu “has been hurt very badly” due to the attack.

“He was not prepared. He was not prepared and Israel was not prepared. And under Trump, they wouldn’t have had to be prepared,” he said.

Trump’s comments came as Israel was still collecting its dead and reeling from one of the most devastating attacks in its history. It has retaliated with air strikes on Gaza that have killed at least 1,200 Palestinians.

DeSantis responds to Trump's allegations

One of Trump’s opponents in the Republican race, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, criticized the former president over the comments. “(It) is absurd that anyone, much less someone running for President, would choose now to attack our friend and ally, Israel,” DeSantis wrote on social media. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the Florida Family Policy Council Annual Dinner Gala, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., May 20, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)

Trump and Netanyahu had a close relationship during Trump’s time as president, though cracks have appeared in their once ironclad rapport.

White House spokesman Andrew Bate called Trump’s comments “dangerous and unhinged.” Advertisement

Speaking to supporters in Florida on Wednesday evening, Trump again commented on Israeli security preparedness, pointing to “some of the things that went wrong over the last week.”

Trump added: “They’ve gotta straighten it out because they’re fighting potentially a very big force, they’re fighting potentially with Iran.”

Gallant responds to Trump attack

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant appeared to attack Trump for his statement, in which he claimed that the defense minister “hopes Hezbollah will not attack Israel from the North.

“This is unfounded speculation – we are confident in the IDF’s ability to strike all our enemies.”

White House calls out Trump's comments

White House spokesman Andrew Bate called Trump's comments "dangerous and unhinged," on Thursday.

"Statements like this are dangerous and unhinged. It’s completely lost on us why any American would ever praise an Iran-backed terrorist organization as 'smart,'" Bates said.