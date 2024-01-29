Biden meets with security officials amid calls for direct attack on Iran

NEW YORK - President Joe Biden met with key members of his national security staff Monday morning as pressure mounts from Capitol Hill to retaliate against Iran after three US service members were killed over the weekend in Jordan by Iranian-backed troops.

According to an announcement from the White House, Monday's meeting included National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, Homeland Security Advisor Dr. Liz Sherwood Randall, and NSC Coordinator for the Middle East Brett McGurk.

Both Republicans and Democratic senators are calling for strong responses against Iranian forces, though leading Democrats have largely avoided using language calling for direct attacks in Iran.

Sen. Roger Wicker, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the US should respond with direct attacks on Iran, according to a statement from his office on Sunday. US President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 19, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

“It is time to act with purpose and resolve in response to attacks that have tragically taken the lives of American service members and injured scores more,” Wicker said. “We must respond to these repeated attacks by Iran and its proxies by striking directly against Iranian targets and its leadership. The Biden administration's responses thus far have only invited more attacks. It is time to act swiftly and decisively for the whole world to see.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham echoed Wicker's call for force against Iran in a statement on Sunday. Advertisement

“The Biden Administration can take out all the Iranian proxies they like, but it will not deter Iranian aggression. I am calling on the Biden Administration to strike targets of significance inside Iran, not only as reprisal for the killing of our forces, but as deterrence against future aggression," Graham said in the statement.

“The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force. Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on U.S. troops will continue," Graham said. “Secretary Austin’s efforts to deter aggression against our forces in the region has failed miserably. I’ve long since lost confidence in the Biden national security team to deter Iran. If they do not change their policies now, more American service members in the region will pay the price."

“Hit Iran now. Hit them hard," he said.

In a statement, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton said the only answer must be devastating military retaliation against Iran's terrorist forces both in Iran and across the Middle East.

"Anything less will confirm Joe Biden as a coward unworthy of being commander-in-chief," Cotton said.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the time to start taking Iranian aggression seriously was before Americans were killed, according to a statement.

“The entire world now watches for signs that the President is finally prepared to exercise American strength to compel Iran to change its behavior. Our enemies are emboldened," McConnell said. "And they will remain so until the United States imposes serious, crippling costs – not only on front-line terrorist proxies, but on their Iranian sponsors who wear American blood as a badge of honor.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not yet released a statement regarding retaliation against Iran.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed did not say how the US should respond in the statement he released on Sunday.

"The Department of Defense is still gathering all the facts from this attack. I am confident the Biden Administration will respond in a deliberate and proportional manner," according to Reed's statement.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut on the Senate Armed Services Committee, posted on X saying a "strong, surgical" response is vital against Iran-backed forces, though did not specify if that response should include direct force.

"Iran remains responsible for its proxies & will be held accountable," Blumenthal said.