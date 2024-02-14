All members of Congress were made aware of a "serious national security threat" on Wednesday, according to a statement from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH).

"I am requesting that President Biden declassify all information in relation to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat," Turner said in the statement posted on X.

During the White House press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, said he had previously scheduled a meeting for Thursday with high-ranking members of Congressional leadership, also known as the "gang of eight."

US NATIONAL Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv earlier this month (credit: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters)

Sullivan unsure

Sullivan said he wasn't sure why Turner would publicly come out with this statement ahead of their scheduled meeting.

Sullivan would not indicate any specific threats.

"I am confident in President Biden in the decisions that he is taking to ensure the security of the American people going forward, and I will stand here at this podium and look you in the eye with confidence that we believe that we can, will, and are, protecting the national security of the United States and the American people," Sullivan said.