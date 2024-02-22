Democratic Sen. urges Biden not to send offensive weapons to Israel in arms transfer

NEW YORK - Tim Kaine, a Democratic senator from Virginia on the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committee, urged the Biden administration to ensure weapons transferred to Israel are primarily defensive and not offensive weapons, according to a release from Kaine's office.

Kaine issued a letter to Biden on Wednesday expressing his concerns following reports of a pending major weapons transfer and ahead of a potential Israeli military offensive in Rafah.

“I recommend that any transfer of arms to Israel focus on weapons enabling Israel to defend itself against future attacks from Hamas, Hizballah, Iran or other actors posing a threat to our ally. The restocking of Iron Dome and other defensive systems should be of paramount importance,” Kaine said in the letter.

According to the release, Kaine recommended that defensive articles be prioritized over offensive weapons that risk significant harm to civilians and a further deepening of the Gaza crisis in a manner that is harmful to U.S. and Israeli national security. U.S. President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he visits Israel amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 18, 2023. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

“But in this delicate moment, when parties are at the table trying to find a path to de-escalation, the Administration should be wary of weapons transfers that are likely to be used in offensive military action causing significant civilian casualties," Kaine said.

Kaine has been vocal about supporting Israel's right to defend itself, and has also expressed previous concerns over the Biden administration's transfer of weapons to Israel in December without congressional oversight, the release said.

According to the release, Kaine has taken steps to prioritize the release of the hostages by directly engaging with the Qatari and Egyption governments. He called for a short-term ceasefire in order to ensure humanitarian assistance is reaching civilians in Gaza, the release said.