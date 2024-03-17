Biden: Schumer’s Israel concerns shared by many Americans

US President Joe Biden threw his support on Friday behind the dramatic speech Senator Chuck Schumer (D-New York) gave on Thursday in which he called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be replaced through new elections.

“He made a good speech, and I think he expressed a serious concern shared not only by him but by many Americans,” Biden said during a joint press event with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

He added that Schumer had contacted his senior staff to let them know he planned to deliver the speech.

During the unusual 45-minute speech Schumer delivered on Israel, he said that “Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take precedence over the best interests of Israel.”

The majority leader, who is the highest-ranking elected Jewish official, charged that the Israeli leader had become an obstacle to peace.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the Senate floor, March 14, 2024. (credit: PUBLIC DOMAIN)

Democrats applaud Schumer, Republicans attack, Israelis bristle

Schumer's speech was issued as the Democratic Party, including Biden, is attempting to distance itself from Netanyahu amid voter turnout concerns ahead of the November presidential election.

His words were lauded by his fellow Democrats but attacked by Republicans, while many Israeli politicians said they were outraged that a US politician, even one who is a strong Israel supporter, would so openly interfere in the domestic politics of a strong ally.

Senator Jack Reed (D-Rhode Island) called it an “extraordinary speech. A historic moment when truth speaks to power.”

“No one else could have done it other than Chuck. No one has the spiritual and emotional connections to Israel. No one has done more to expand the hope of a peaceful, progressive Jewish democratic state than Chuck.

“Now it’s our turn to stand with him. To speak out for justice and humanity,” Reed said in a statement he published on X.

Representative Derrick Van Orden (R-Minnesota) said, “Schumer does not speak for the American public and certainly not for this Republican member of Congress.

“At a minimum, he should be censured for foreign election interference, and I believe he should resign immediately.

“He is in lockstep with Biden working against Israel,” Van Orden wrote on X.

Shany Granot, who leads the pro-democracy movement in New York, told The Jerusalem Post that the pro-democracy movement of Israeli expats around the US appreciates everything Schumer has done for Israel over decades.

“In this critical moment, he's doing what a real best friend would do, and is fighting for the future of Israel as a safe country for all and is reflecting the real truth that every Israel lover should hear and understand,” Granot said

Granot said the members of the pro-democracy movement in NY and across the US are happy with Schumer’s remakes and are sharing this appreciation all over WhatsApp groups and on social media. People are grateful to Schumer, Granot said.

“In every relationship, there is a moment where your best friend needs to put you in front of the mirror and make you see the things that you don't want to see. But it is what a best friend does,” Granot said. “So in this very sad moment, we had to have our best friend reflecting to us. We thank Chuck Schumer for being this person, and being a true ally of the Israeli people.”