Expat Pro-Democracy leader: Schumer acts as a true friend, makes you see things you don’t want to

The pro-democracy movement of Israeli expats around the US appreciates everything Chuck Schumer has done for Israel over decades, Shany Granot, who leads the pro-democracy movement in New York, told The Post.

“In this critical moment, he's doing what a real best friend would do, and is fighting for the future of Israel as a safe country for all and is reflecting the real truth that every Israel lover should hear and understand,” Granot said. U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) holds a press conference after the Senate passed a continuing resolution to avoid a shutdown of the federal government, in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Happy with Schumer

Granot said the members of the pro-democracy movement in NY and across the US are happy with Schumer’s remakes and are sharing this appreciation all over WhatsApp groups and on social media. People are grateful to Schumer, Granot said.

“In every relationship, there is a moment where your best friend needs to put you in front of the mirror and make you see the things that you don't want to see. But it is what a best friend does,” Granot said. “So, in this very sad moment, we had to have our best friend reflecting on us. We thank Chuck Schumer for being this person and being a true ally of the Israeli people.”