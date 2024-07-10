'Blue MAGA' is entering the American political lexicon: Why is it trending online?

In recent months, a new term has entered the political lexicon: 'Blue MAGA.' This term describes a faction of Joe Biden's supporters who, like Donald Trump's 'MAGA' base, display unwavering loyalty. The term gained traction following Biden's performance in the CNN debate against Trump on June 27, sparking calls for Biden to end his 2024 campaign.

The term ‘Blue MAGA' is a thought-provoking concept in American politics. It refers to a specific group of left-wing supporters who, like Trump's 'MAGA' base, show robust and unwavering loyalty to their leaders. As defined by Urban Dictionary, the term suggests that these supporters, often aligned with Bernie Sanders' views, may agree with Trump supporters on specific issues, especially when supporting Putin, regardless of any adverse actions he takes. This highlights a form of extreme tribalism where loyalty to their chosen leaders or causes overrides other considerations.

Critics of Blue MAGA argue that these supporters fiercely defend Biden regardless of his perceived cognitive decline and are unwilling to criticize the Democratic Party in any form. This behavior has drawn comparisons to Trump's loyalist MAGA following, leading to the "Blue MAGA" label. According to The Hill, MSNBC host Joy Reid stated in a TikTok post on Thursday that she would "vote for" President Biden even if he were "in a coma," highlighting the extent of their commitment, as reported by Newsweek.

Social media has become a battleground for this debate. Newsweek highlighted Keith Orejel, an assistant professor of history, who tweeted, "We are like two days away from Blue MAGA arguing cognitive decline is a made-up ailment invented by the New York Times.”

George Clooney: Formerly or currently Blue MAGA?

One, considered by many as a Blue MAGA supporter, was Hollywood actor George Clooney, who has also been a fundraiser for Democrats. On Wednesday, he called on Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, arguing that he is no longer the leader he was in 2020 and that the party cannot win with him.

Orejel shared a GIF of Clooney running and tweeted, “Live footage of George Clooney fleeing Blue MAGA mob.”

One of those criticizing Blue MAGA is TV host Jon Stewart. “Jon Stewart has some concerns in the aftermath of Joe Biden’s debate performance,” the Daily Show YouTube channel explained. “Jon digs into the backlash to America’s bed-wetting panic over Biden’s incoherence, some of the president’s recent slip-ups, the future of the Democratic candidate, and Biden’s promise in an ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos to give ‘fighting fascism’ his all.”