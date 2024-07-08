'No obvious successor': Expert discusses shaky Democratic prospects with Biden

Prof. Yael Sternhell, head of the American Studies Program at Tel Aviv University, spoke recently with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM radio to address the poor performance of US President Joe Biden in the public debate against Donald Trump.

Sternhell began by saying, "There is now a dilemma concerning the Democratic Party but not within Biden's own circle, who, as usual, appears confident of his campaign.

"His wife Jill went out to meet voters. For them, everything is business as usual. He always gets back on his feet. In the end, he achieved his life's ambition and became the President of the United States."

After debate, Democratic Party left unstable

"We need to divide the discussion into what happens both inside and outside Biden's circle," she noted. "Even among Democratic donors, there were reports of tough conversations about whether he is a suitable candidate or whether pressure needs to be applied on Biden to retire. Although his party has mobilized to defend him, the New York Times came out unequivocally against Biden. Currently, things are unstable." US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk after stepping off Marine One following their arrival on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US July 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KEN CEDENO)

"I am not predicting what will happen. The problem for the Democratic Party is that there is no obvious successor, and so the question is who will step into those shoes. Harris is not a candidate who can win the election.

"I do not see America voting for a Black woman. There are young people in the Democratic Party, governors who are an obvious choice, but none of them are ready on the national level," she concluded.

