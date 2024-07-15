Trump's running mate JD Vance: 'I'll be as strong an advocate for US-Israel relationship as anyone'

In a significant announcement during the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday, J.D. Vance was named as Donald Trump's running mate for the upcoming presidential election. Vance, a Republican senator from Ohio, has been a staunch advocate for a strong US-Israel relationship and has addressed various issues concerning the Jewish community throughout his political career.

A commitment to Israel

Vance has repeatedly emphasized the cultural and strategic importance of Israel to the United States. In a 2022 interview with The Jerusalem Post, he expressed his dedication to being a strong advocate for the US-Israel relationship, stating, “I will be as strong an advocate for the US-Israel relationship as anyone.” He highlighted the deep cultural ties and shared values between the two nations, describing the relationship as “an expression of deeper things, of cultural affinity and shared heritage and values."

During his visit to Israel in 2022, Vance toured the City of David, including the Pilgrims Path, and underscored the significance of Israeli control over Jerusalem. He noted, “Jerusalem is the most important cultural heritage site in the world. If Israel didn’t control this land, I would never understand this experience."

Policy positions and pro-Israel stance

Vance has aligned himself with key conservative positions on Middle East policy. He has been a vocal critic of the Iran nuclear deal, calling it “a disaster,” and has supported the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem. He stated, “The Iran deal was a disaster, Israel is our most important ally and [former US president Donald] Trump was right to move the [embassy] to Jerusalem."

At a 2024 Quincy Institute conference, Vance differentiated his opposition to US aid for Ukraine from his support for Israel, explaining, quoted by Jewish Insider “I’m supportive of Israel and their war against Hamas...It’s sort of weird that this town assumes that Israel and Ukraine are exactly the same. They’re not, of course, and I think it’s important to analyze them in separate buckets.” Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance arrives to speak to supporters at an election party after winning the primary in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S. May 3, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/GAELEN MORSE/FILE PHOTO)

He emphasized the strategic benefits of the US-Israel relationship, particularly in missile defense technology, and criticized President Biden for delaying weapons transfers to Israel.

Addressing antisemitism

Vance has also addressed the rise in antisemitism in the United States, advocating for aggressive legal action to combat such crimes. He stated, “America remains one of the great places to live if you are Jewish. The question now is how to reverse the negative trend of the last years” and emphasized the importance of prosecuting antisemitic crimes to prevent further attacks: “If you beat up a Jew and don’t face consequences, the attacks will continue and get worse.”

Strengthening ties and cultural continuity

Vance’s conversion to Catholicism has deepened his connection to Israel, reflecting on the historical continuity between Judaism and Catholicism. In a 2022 interview with Jewish Insider, he mentioned, “There is this kind of historical continuity between Judaism and Catholicism that I always found pretty interesting."