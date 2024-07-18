Pelosi tells Biden polls show he cannot defeat Trump, CNN reports

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi privately expressed concerns to President Joe Biden about his re-election prospects, according to a Thursday CNN report.

According to four sources familiar with the conversation, Pelosi told Biden that polling data indicates he may be unable to defeat Donald Trump in a potential 2024 rematch, potentially jeopardizing the Democratic Party's chances of retaining control of the House.

CNN's report states President Biden responded by pushing back against Pelosi's concerns, asserting that he had seen polls indicating a path to victory. One source mentioned that Biden appeared defensive about the poll results. During the discussion, Pelosi asked Mike Donilon, Biden’s long-time adviser, to join the call and discuss the polling data further.

According to CNN, this phone call marks the second known discussion between Pelosi and Biden since the president’s widely criticized debate on June 27. Although the exact date of the call remains unclear, sources indicated that it took place within the last week. Pelosi and Biden had previously spoken in early July. U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to a democratic caucus meeting to nominate their own candidate for the next Speaker of the House, after Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Leah Millis )

No clarification

The sources did not clarify whether Pelosi directly advised Biden to withdraw from the 2024 race during their recent conversation. However, Pelosi has been actively engaging with her colleagues in the aftermath of the debate, addressing their concerns. In a recent interview, she remarked, “It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short.”

When approached for comment, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates did not address the specifics of CNN’s report on the Pelosi-Biden call. Bates emphasized, “President Biden is the nominee of the party. He plans to win and looks forward to working with congressional Democrats to pass his 100-day agenda to help working families.”

A spokesperson for Pelosi informed CNN that the former House speaker has been in California since Friday and has not spoken to President Biden since then.