BLM founder: Right-wing pro-Israel activists will cast Harris as antisemitic

Right-wing pro-Israel activists will attempt to discredit Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential candidacy by accusing her of antisemitism, Jewish writer Elad Nehorai and Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The two argued in a social media cross post that because Harris was a black woman with a Jewish husband, she would be subjected to a high level of hateful discourse.

“No group is more falsely accused of antisemitism than black women,” said Nehorai and Cullors. “People will believe a black woman married to a Jewish man is antisemitic before they will be a former president who spreads antisemitic conspiracy theories and supports neo-Nazis is one.”

The post contented that Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s Jewish heritage would not protect Harris from allegations of antisemitism, noting that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’s own Jewish background did not protect him from accusations of being a “traitor.”

Harris would be subject to antisemitic conspiracy theories such as being a puppet of her husband or the philanthropist Soros family. Nehorai said that some had already begun to traffic in such antisemitic theories, as X owner Elon Musk had responded to Open Society Chair Alex Soros’s endorsement of Harris by thanking him for “not keeping everyone in suspense about who the next puppet will be.” US VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris applauds as President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union Address, last week. Too many people are having a hard time correctly interpreting criticism leveled by liberals throughout the world against our government’s policies, the writer argues (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

“Pure antisemitism,” Nehorai said on X. “This is why antisemitism exists: for the powerful to use Jews as stand ins for the evil they hope to perpetuate.”

Nehorai and Cullors predicted that critics of Harris would accuse of engaging in the Great Replacement, saying that it holds that Jews are manipulating the government to allow more black and other non-white denominations of immigrants into the country.

Cullors on Biden's exit

Cullors responded to President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out earlier on social media, noting that he was never the first choice for many, but warned of the impact that a potential Trump presidency would have on the US.

“In my ongoing fight to end police and carceral violence against black people and to create a world where black women are free and thriving, Biden’s exit brings us renewed hope,” said Cullors. “This moment allows us to push the Democratic Party to stand firmly on the side of the people and strengthens our resolve to defeat Trump.”