Extreme left-wing billionaires George and Alex Soros endorse Kamala Harris

Extreme left-wing billionaires George Soros and his heir, Alex Soros, have decided to endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for president, following President Joe Biden's decision to step down from the 2024 race.

Alex Soros immediately showed his support for Harris on X: “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump,” he wrote. Soros Jr. continued: “She is the best and most qualified candidate we have. Long live the American Dream!” He added a photo of himself with Harris.

According to the Wall Street Journal, “George Soros also supports Harris,” a spokesperson for Soros said.

George Soros, a Jewish Holocaust survivor, is known for his significant contributions to progressive and liberal causes through his Open Society Foundations. He gained fame for his successful investment strategies and large-scale philanthropy, notably when his bet against the British pound on Black Wednesday in 1992 earned him over $1 billion, but also led to accusations of exacerbating the UK's financial crisis.

Soros's political influence has often been criticized, particularly by conservative groups in the US. His substantial donations to political campaigns and organizations have led to allegations of undue influence on political processes. In countries like Hungary and Poland, his efforts to promote democracy and open societies have faced significant backlash from national governments, accusing him of undermining their sovereignty. Huma Abedin and Alex Soros attend the 2024 Met Gala in New York. (credit: Cindy Ord/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue via JTA)

Alex Soros has continued his father's philanthropic legacy, focusing on issues such as human rights, social justice, and environmental sustainability. While less prominent than his father, he has faced similar criticisms regarding his political and social activism.

Soros' history with Israel

The Soros family's relationship with Israel has been notably complex. George Soros has been critical of certain Israeli government policies, particularly regarding the treatment of Palestinians, and has funded various organizations advocating for human rights and a two-state solution. These actions have led to tensions with the Israeli government and accusations from some quarters of supporting anti-Israel activities. Both George and Alex Soros have been frequent targets of antisemitic conspiracy theories, accusing them of orchestrating global events against Israel's interests.