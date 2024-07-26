Democratic states more obsessed with coffee than Republican states - study

Democrat states are more obsessed with coffee than Republican states, according to a recent study by Coffeeness.

In the study, Coffeeness analyzed Google search analytics and coffee shop density to create a "coffee obsession score," which was used to rank the states compared to typical US voting patterns.

The main takeaway is that states that predominantly vote Democratic in presidential elections are more likely to be obsessed with coffee, with stronger search analytics and coffee shop density.

The top five most coffee-obsessed states were Massachusetts, California, Washington, New York, and Hawaii, all predominantly Democratic voting.

The first Republican-leaning state on the list was Idaho at number 8, with the next Republican being Ohio at 13. Espresso Coffee. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The five least coffee-obsessed states were all Republican-voting: Mississippi, South Dakota, Kentucky, Arkansas, and West Virginia.

The least coffee-obsessed Democratic-leaning state was New Mexico at 34.

Why is the South drinking less coffee?

The authors give three factors for this difference: climate: it's much warmer in the South, so fewer people would crave a hot cappuccino or latte.

Accessibility: There is an abundance of coffee shops in cities like Seattle and New York City, but there aren't quite as many in Southern states.

Tea culture: The South is known for its love of tea, particularly sweet tea.

The authors stressed that coffee is still enjoyed across the political spectrum despite the correlation. They aimed to "provide insights into cultural and consumer trends rather than make political statements."