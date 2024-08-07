US leaders react to Kamala Harris's VP pick Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

American leaders began expressing their stance on Tuesday on Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris's choice for running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

"As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team. Now let’s get to work," Harris commended Walz, who responded saying, "Vice President Harris is showing us the politics of what’s possible. It reminds me a bit of the first day of school."

Dmitri Mehlhorn, adviser to Democratic Donor Reid Hoffman, said, “Gov. Walz is an excellent pick because he embodies all the things MAGA claims Democrats hate and want to destroy - he’s a Midwestern patriot. He’s charismatic and reassuring and will be particularly appealing to the voters who previously trusted Biden.”

Reid Hoffman, who founded LinkedIn, added, "Walz fostered a pro-business climate, attracting substantial investment and positioning the state as a top contender for business development. I'm confident that as VP, he'll continue to protect America’s innovation power and fuel economic growth."

US President Joe Biden also expressed his stance, stating, "Kamala Harris has made a great decision in choosing Governor Tim Walz to be her running mate...he's been a strong, principled and effective leader." Biden further emphasized that the combination of the two would be "a power voice for working people and America's great middle class. They will be the strongest defenders of our personal freedoms and our democracy. And they will ensure that America continues to lead the world and play its role as the indispensable nation."

"Over the next 90 days, I look forward to traveling all across the Commonwealth to unite Pennsylvanians behind my friends Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and defeat Donald Trump," said position contestor, Democratic Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

Former US President Barak Obama said, "Kamala Harris has chosen an ideal partner – and made it clear exactly what she stands for. Governor Walz doesn’t just have the experience to be vice president. He has the values and the integrity to make us proud."

Another former democratic leader to share their thoughts was 2016 Democratic presidential candidate and former New York senator Hillary Clinton, who stated, "I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket. From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can. He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this."

Farther left-wing views on the pick

Farther left, American Democratic leaders held more conflicting views.

“Vice President Harris made an excellent decision in Gov. Walz as her running mate... Together, they will govern effectively, inclusively, and boldly for the American people," commented New York House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is also a member of the "squad" in Congress.

"While his past positions as a Congressman may have conflicted with anti-war voters, we hope he can evolve on this issue as he has on others...It's crucial he continues this evolution by supporting an arms embargo on Israel’s war and occupation against Palestinians in an effort to unite our party to defeat authoritarianism in the fall," Elianne Farhat, Senior Advisor of the Uncommitted Movement Against Biden said.

This movement aims to organize supporters of a ceasefire in Gaza to persuade President Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. It also has the goal of stopping US funding for Israel.

President of the environmental group NRDC Action Fund, Manish Bapna, said, “Tim Walz has made Minnesota a national climate leader. Under his leadership, the North Star State committed to 100 percent clean energy by 2040 and became the first Midwestern state to adopt California’s tailpipe emissions standards... He brings sound judgment and a solid commitment to protecting the environment and public health in a way that advances equity."

Comments by Republican leaders

Republican leadership labeled Walz as far-left and said that he had the most liberal policies of any of Harris's options.

"If you had any doubt that Kamala Harris is deeply liberal, look no further than the fact that her VP pick was endorsed by Bernie Sanders. Great day for the Left. Bad day for middle America," Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said.

"Kamala Harris just made the most liberal ticket in history even more liberal. Tim Walz is a radical who let rioters burn Minneapolis to the ground in 2020 — the same rioters Kamala Harris raised money to bail out. They're a dangerous duo that'll let crime destroy our communities," commented House of Representatives Republican Leader Steve Scalise.

"While Walz will try to sell himself as a relatable moderate, his record shows that he consistently backs the most liberal policies that national Democrats have to offer and will be in lockstep with the Democrat agenda that has already failed Americans," the Republican Governors Association said in a statement.

Former US UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said on X, formerly Twitter, "Democrats doubling down on the Progressive movement. Harris/Waltz is a win for open borders, socialism, and Iran."

Former US president and Republican nominee Donald Trump and his campaign also commented on the appointment of Walz.

Karolin Leavit, Trump's campaign press secretary, emphasized, "It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks.’"

Leavitt further stressed, "From proposing his own carbon-free agenda to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare."

Trump said, "TIM WALZ WOULD BE THE WORST VP IN HISTORY! Even worse than Dangerously Liberal and Crooked Kamala Harris - HE'S THAT BAD. He'll unleash HELL ON EARTH and open our borders to the worst criminals imaginable. He'll rubber stamp Kamala's GREEN NEW SCAM and light TRILLIONS of dollars on fire."