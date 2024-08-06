Kamala Harris chooses Tim Walz as Vice Presidential running mate

US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has chosen Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, it was announced on Tuesday.

Walz will now accompany Kamala Harris in her campaign to be elected as US president in the November elections.

Harris announced her choice before a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Walz, 60, is a former educator and retired Army officer. He has gained popularity due to his Midwestern battleground state and friends in Congress. He served as Minnesota's Governor from 2019, and again in 2022 when he was reelected. He has steered Minnesota toward liberal policies including guaranteeing abortion rights, requiring paid family leave and incentivizing affordable housing.

Walz's stance on Israel

Walz traveled to Israel on a 2009 diplomatic trip to the Middle East during which he met with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Bashar al-Asad. US VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris speaks at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, last week. Her performance on the stump has demonstrated that she is up to the task and will give Donald Trump a run for his money, the writer maintains. (credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)

In Congress, he voted with the party to allocate foreign aid, including to Israel, and to back the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which was reviled by Israel and its fiercest allies but supported by most Democrats in Congress.

After Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Walz ordered flags in the state to be flown at half-mast, and criticized both the attack and those who chose not to condemn it.

Philissa Cramer/JTA contributed to this report.