Tim Walz VP pick reignites debate over handling of George Floyd protests

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's selection as the Democratic vice presidential contender has thrust his handling of racial justice protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd back into the spotlight, drawing both criticism and praise for his state's response during one of the most tumultuous periods concerning race relations in U.S. history.

As Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris' running mate, Walz's actions in the aftermath of Floyd's killing by a white Minneapolis police officer are being criticized by allies of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and far-right pundits who say he was too slow to mobilize law enforcement to stop looting, arson and violence that accompanied protests in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, supporters have praised him for being instrumental in prosecuting the officers involved in Floyd's murder.

Walz and his team have said they dealt with the issues as best they could, including by deploying the National Guard. The two-term governor acknowledged his decision to delay deploying the National Guard. He called the city's response an "abject failure" during a press conference a few days after protests gripped the Twin Cities and the greater Minneapolis area, causing extensive damage to buildings, businesses, and a police precinct that was overrun by rioters and set ablaze.

A Republican-authored report out of the state’s Senate said Walz failed to distinguish between rioters and demonstrators and repeatedly underestimated the severity of the situation, concluding Walz was "not willing to do what was necessary to stop the rioting right away because he was having a philosophical debate about whether the use of force should be used to stop violence." A local resident takes a selfie in front of a mural of George Floyd after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, April 20, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

But Walz has been applauded by some of the nation's leading civil rights advocates, who noted they believe Walz's decision to have Minnesota's state attorney general lead the prosecution in the case helped result in the conviction of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for several minutes.

Touted for balanced approach

"We don't want a guy who's wildly radical - we want someone with an open mind. He has shown that with how he addressed police brutality in his own state," said Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, in an interview with Reuters.

Win With Black Women, the organization that has mobilized a groundswell of support behind Harris' candidacy, noted Walz has prioritized violence prevention programs and police reforms, including restrictions on no-knock warrants and a chokehold ban.

"Governor Walz’s tenure has also been marked by his steadfast commitment to advancing social justice and protecting vulnerable communities and communities of color," said Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women, adding the governor demonstrated "effective governance" during critical times.

Both Harris and Walz have faced scrutiny for their stances on policing: Harris for being perceived as too tough on crime during her time as California's district attorney, and Walz for not being tough enough.

Despite the criticism, experts argue that Republicans will find it challenging to attack Walz due to his partisan appeal.

"It's really hard to pin down Tim Walz. He has significant support from conservative Republicans in Minnesota, including Trump supporters - at the same time, he has enormous support from the left because of his actions over the past two years," said Leah Wright Rigueur, a history professor at Johns Hopkins University.

As governor, Walz has pushed a progressive agenda that includes free school meals, goals for tackling climate change, tax cuts for the middle class, and expanded paid leave for Minnesota workers.

Some strategists see Harris's choice of Walz as a running mate as striking the right balance, given Walz's relatable background as a teacher and gun owner, which resonates with centrist and rural American voters.

"I think he offers a little something for everyone," said California delegate and civil rights attorney Areva Martin. "He has shown the ability to win elections in traditional red states. We know that many rural white voters defected to Donald Trump - we now have an opportunity, those voters are back in play."