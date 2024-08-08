Cori Bush in concession speech: 'AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down'

Democratic US Representative Cori Bush targeted the pro-Israel organization AIPAC in her concession speech after her primary loss on Wednesday.

After being unseated by chief prosecutor for St. Louis County, Wesley Bell for Missouri House Representative, one would assume that Bush would graciously take her loss and carry on with her career.

Instead, Bush's speech seemed to be fueled by bitterness and resentment toward AIPAC, who had donated nearly $9 million dollars to Bell's campaign.

"All you did was take some of the strings off," Bush said in relation to her primary defeat. "As much as a I love(d) my job, all they did was radicalize me.....now they should be afraid."

Toward the very end of her speech, Bush stated, "AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down."

Cori Bush’s concession speech was terrifying and seems to suggest something sinister.She said she’s now radicalized, her strings are off and she’s coming to tear the kingdom down. This is some pretty dangerous rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/QLo4tipNuc — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) August 7, 2024

US Representatives Cori Bush (D-MO) and Summer Lee (D-PA) put on Palestinian keffiyehs prior to U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, US March 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

While Bush didn't clarify how she would "tear down" AIPAC, based on the tone of her speech, Bush seemed to be quite passionate delivering her words.

Bush's anti-Israel sentiment

Bush, who has openly supported BDS, was one of two Congress members to vote against a measure to deny entry to the US to the Hamas terrorists who perpetrated the October 7 attacks against Israel and has refused to acknowledge Hamas as a terrorist organization.