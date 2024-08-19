Expelled former congressman Santos pleads guilty to corruption charges

Former US Representative George Santos pleaded guilty to criminal corruption charges on Monday, cementing the downfall of a novice politician who was expelled from Congress last year after a brief, scandal-plagued tenure.

Santos, a Republican, was hit with federal charges in May 2023 for laundering campaign funds to pay for his personal expenses, charging donors' credit cards without their consent, and receiving unemployment benefits while he was employed. He entered his guilty plea at a hearing before US District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip, New York.

Santos had initially pleaded not guilty. He had been in plea talks with prosecutors since last December.

His indictment prompted lawmakers to expel him from the House of Representatives in December. "To hell with this place," he said shortly afterward. Newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY), who is facing a scandal over his resume and claims he made on the campaign trail, makes a gesture with his left hand as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy from the House Chamber during a 10th round of voting for the new Speaker. (credit: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo)

Santos spent much of his 11 months in office engulfed in scandal and marginalized by his fellow lawmakers following revelations that he had lied about much of his past.

Campaign money goes to OnlyFans

A bipartisan investigation by the House Ethics Committee found he spent campaign money on Botox, luxury brands such as Hermes, and OnlyFans, an online platform known for sexual content.

Santos' seat, which represents a small slice of New York City and some of its eastern suburbs, was filled in a special election in February by Democrat Tom Suozzi.