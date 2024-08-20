Jewish Michigan Democratic Delegate: Harris must make American Jews' safety concerns feel heard

Jordan Acker, an alternate delegate from the Detroit area representing Michigan this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, understands why some members of the Jewish community are feeling seen by former President Trump's campaign.

Though Acker said from his perspective, both the Democratic and Republican campaigns are missing American Jews' biggest concern of not feeling heard.

Both parties are also missing the amount of disagreement within the Jewish community over Israel, though according to Acker, that's not a change from pre-October 7 days.

What has changed is a central focus on safety, he said.

Jewish communities see Israel as a proxy for their own safety in America, Acker said to The Post on Tuesday morning, and are looking at both parties and saying, "which party is more likely to keep me safe in America?" THE UNITED CENTER in Chicago is adorned for the Democratic National Convention, which begins today. Civic engagement can alter the antisemitic landscape in the US, the writer insists. (credit: Vincent Alban/Reuters)

Acker noted that as American Jews are repeatedly harassed and made to feel responsible for the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, being acknowledged by Trump is helping his polls.

"So when President Trump says something like, 'it's an unsafe time to be Jewish in America,' it actually, I think, rings a bell of being heard in the way that a lot of parties, and a lot of candidates, are not doing right now," he said.

Acker's response is that he's supporting Vice President Harris because of her history protecting the Jewish community, whether it was in the Bay Area as a prosecutor, as attorney general or as a senator representing California.

Safety is not an abstract concept for Acker, who sits on Michigan's elected Board of Regents, the governing body of The University of Michigan and other state institutions.

Acker said in May, when the University removed the pro-Palestinian encampments from campus, at least one masked protestor came to his home in the middle of the night with a list of demands. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Acker's Stance Was Met With Pushback From Protesters

More than a week later, his law office, in a Jewish neighborhood, sustained $100,000 worth of vandalism including "DIVEST NOW," "F OFF," "F YOU ACKER" and "UM KILLER" spray painted on the building.

Acker's Democratic support never wavered.

"Vice President Harris has shown her commitments to the Jewish community in all of her roles. She gets it," Acker said. "That's a central reason why I'm here and why I'm supportive of this party."

This election is a lot more than just about Israel, Acker added.

"There's a lot of people who support Trump, almost entirely Jews, I should say, because of Israel," Acker said. "I support Harris because of her commitment to women's rights, because of her commitment to social justice, because of her commitment to all of these other values which are very important to me."

Acker acknowledged his three daughters, who he said he doesn't want to live in a dystopia where they're not able to seek medical care because of Trump's abortion bans.

Also, Acker said, as a Jewish person, the idea of a mezuzah being in the White House is something his grandparents and great grandparents who came to this country would have never possibly dreamed of.

"It's those values that she brings, alongside her relationships in the Jewish community in the Bay Area, which is why I think she will be a good voice for our community," Acker said. "I would just urge her and her team to continue to listen to the Jewish community."

Acker was among a small group of Jewish community leaders invited to meet with Harris last week ahead of her campaign rally in Detroit.

After the rally, Acker was followed outside by a group of protestors who he described as members of University of Michigan's chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Despite that, he described the rally as incredible and the small group meeting as productive.

At the DNC, he's hoping to continue those conversations with Harris and her campaign.

Acker explained that the Jewish communities who have worked with Harris know she's a real ally to the Jewish community, though overall she's still a bit unknown.

"Having those understandings and getting to know the Jewish community nationally is going to be really important and helpful for her as she navigates some very difficult situations in the Middle East over the next hopefully four to eight years," he said. "I'm confident that they're having those conversations now, but I think there's a lot more work to do."