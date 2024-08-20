Pro-Palestinian protesters break into DNC - 4 arrested, 1 detained

Protesters breached security at the DNC in Chicago, clashing with police while demanding an end to US support for Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: AUGUST 20, 2024 02:35
Riot police officers stand guard in front of a demonstrator taking part in the rally "March on the DNC" on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/SETH HERALD)
Dozens of protesters broke through part of the perimeter security fence surrounding the Democratic National Convention on Monday, drawing riot police to the site, a Reuters Television witness said.

"Law enforcement personnel are currently on-scene and more information will be provided when available," said a Chicago city spokesperson.

The protesters broke through a way perimeter fence, with four being arrested and another detained, CNN reported.

Protests at the DNC event

While US President Joe Biden spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, hundreds of protesters nearby were urging the party to stop supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The protesters called on the Democrats who are involved in the conflict to take further action to ensure its swift end.

The protesters further highlighted the continued frustration within the party over its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

REUTERS contributed to this report.



