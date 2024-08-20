Pro-Palestinian protesters break into DNC - 4 arrested, 1 detained

Dozens of protesters broke through part of the perimeter security fence surrounding the Democratic National Convention on Monday, drawing riot police to the site, a Reuters Television witness said.

Pro-Palestine protesters BROKE DOWN perimeter fence at DNC.Suddenly democrats do not like all this jihad and intifada...Suddenly they need a fence to protect themselves...And even the fence didn't help."We told you so" doesn't even describe it.Video from @libsoftiktok pic.twitter.com/g7YwkDNyle — lelemSLP (@lelemSLP) August 19, 2024

"Law enforcement personnel are currently on-scene and more information will be provided when available," said a Chicago city spokesperson.

The protesters broke through a way perimeter fence, with four being arrested and another detained, CNN reported.

Protests at the DNC event

While US President Joe Biden spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, hundreds of protesters nearby were urging the party to stop supporting Israel's military actions in Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported. People take part in the rally ''March on the DNC'' on the first day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SETH HERALD)

The protesters called on the Democrats who are involved in the conflict to take further action to ensure its swift end.

The protesters further highlighted the continued frustration within the party over its position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

REUTERS contributed to this report.