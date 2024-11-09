Most Americans think Trump believes 'Hitler was a good person' - poll

Just over half of Americans think President-elect Donald Trump believes Adolf Hitler was a good person, according to a recent poll published by YouGov on November 4.

The poll surveyed 1077 Americans on November 1 about a range of topics and was weighted according to gender, age, race, education, 2020 election turnout, presidential vote, baseline party identification, and current voter registration status.

Some 54% of Americans think Trump believes Hitler was a good person, while only 20% think Trump believes Hitler was a bad person.

The difference was split along party lines, with 73% of Democrats thinking Trump believed Hitler was good, while only 49% of independents and 41% of Republicans said the same.

Republicans were far more likely to say Trump believes Hitler was a bad person at 38%. KAMALA HARRIS and Jennifer Lopez on stage during Harris’ campaign rally, in Las Vegas, last week. (credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

Only 20% of Americans think Kamala Harris believes Hitler was a good person, while 50% think she believes he was a bad person.

What do Americans think of Hitler?

Most Americans think Hitler was a bad person at 65%, with majorities across the party lines, with Democrats at 75%, Republicans at 60%, and Independents at 59%.

Conversely, 23% of Americans think Hitler was a good person, with Democrats at 18%, Independents at 20%, and Republicans at 33%.

A slight majority (54%) of Americans would not vote for a candidate who said Hitler did some good things, while 24% said they still would.

Three-quarters (75%) of Democrats said they wouldn't vote for a candidate who said Hitler did some good things, while half (50%) of independents and 39% of Republicans said the same.