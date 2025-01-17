Biden says Netanyahu should accommodate 'legitimate concerns' of Palestinians

Outgoing Democratic US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns" of Palestinians for the long-term sustainability of Israel.

"And the idea that Israel is going to be able to sustain itself for the long-term without accommodating the Palestinian question ... It's not going to happen," Biden, who hands over to Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, said in an interview on MSNBC.

"And I kept reminding my friend, and he is a friend, although we don't agree a whole lot lately, Bibi Netanyahu, that he has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of a large group of people called Palestinians, who have no place to live independently."

Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

Hostage deal

Biden's MSNBC interview comes after Netanyahu announced that Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement regarding the first phase of a hostage deal on Thursday.

Biden faced criticism from multiple human rights advocates for his military and diplomatic support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war.

The United States has for decades backed a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians that would create a state for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza alongside Israel.

Netanyahu says Israel must have security control over all land west of the Jordan River, which would preclude a sovereign Palestinian state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks to reporters on Thursday that the deal could eventually lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.