Biden says Netanyahu should accommodate 'legitimate concerns' of Palestinians

The outgoing President said that Israel can't sustain itself without a long-term commitment with Palestinian factions.

By REUTERS
US President Joe Biden delivers his farewell address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 15, 2025. (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL VIA REUTERS)
Outgoing Democratic US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns" of Palestinians for the long-term sustainability of Israel.

"And the idea that Israel is going to be able to sustain itself for the long-term without accommodating the Palestinian question ... It's not going to happen," Biden, who hands over to Republican President-elect Donald Trump on Monday, said in an interview on MSNBC.

"And I kept reminding my friend, and he is a friend, although we don't agree a whole lot lately, Bibi Netanyahu, that he has to find a way to accommodate the legitimate concerns of a large group of people called Palestinians, who have no place to live independently."

Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)
Supporters and families of hostages, who were kidnapped during the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, rally demanding the release of hostages as part of a deal being advanced by U.S. President Joe Biden, outside the U.S. consulate in Tel Aviv, Israel June 3, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MARKO DJURICA)

Hostage deal 

Biden's MSNBC interview comes after Netanyahu announced that Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement regarding the first phase of a hostage deal on Thursday. 

Biden faced criticism from multiple human rights advocates for his military and diplomatic support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war. 

The United States has for decades backed a two-state solution between the Israelis and the Palestinians that would create a state for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza alongside Israel.

Netanyahu says Israel must have security control over all land west of the Jordan River, which would preclude a sovereign Palestinian state.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in remarks to reporters on Thursday that the deal could eventually lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report. 



