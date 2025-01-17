Netanyahu: Deal reached in hostage return deal, Gaza Ceasefire
Cabinet set to convene on Friday • 98 Gaza hostages set for gradual return home after 15 months in Hamas captivity
Blinken thanks Egyptian FM for cooperation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Friday and thanked him for his country's "pivotal role as mediator" in reaching the ceasefire and hostage deal that was signed on Thursday, a Friday Department of State press release said.
Hostage deal signed by both parties in Doha , PMO confirms
This comes after reports that the government would delay the vote on the matter until Saturday.
Representatives of Israel, Hamas, the US, and Qatar have officially signed the hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire in Doha, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed in a statement Friday morning.
According to the statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed of the agreement and instructed to convene the Political-security cabinet, followed by a government meeting to approve the plan.
Currently, the government plenum is set to vote on the measure on Saturday, which would delay the release of the first three hostages until Monday rather than Sunday as initially planned.
Hostage release plan finalized: 33 hostages to be freed in initial phase
While families of hostages have welcomed the agreement, others criticized the release of high-security detainees. The government has stressed the necessity of the deal to bring hostages home.
After months of intense negotiations, Israel is set to implement the first phase of a hostage release agreement on Sunday, January 19, 2025. This initial phase will see the release of 33 hostages over 42 days. The hostages include women, children, elderly individuals, and those with urgent medical needs.
Timeline and details
The initial phase begins with the release of three hostages on January 19. Each week, additional hostages will be freed, with a focus on women and children. The final group in this phase is expected to include long-term captives Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed.
Terms of the agreement
Behind the scenes: Mossad's role in nailing down the Hamas ceasefire
Barnea has made no fully public comments and endeavored to stay in the shadows.
At the start of hostage negotiations in October 2023 there were a dizzying series of reports and rumors about who was responsible for the fate of hostages on behalf of the State of Israel.
Names such as Gal Hirsch – Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s appointee as Coordinator for the Captives and the Missing; Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar; IDF Commander of the Intelligence Array for Locating the Abducted and Missing Persons Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon; and even former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen were all given potential credit for managing the issue.
As we reached the last stretch of the Israel-Hamas hostage deal on Wednesday, there was no doubt that despite each of these figures making various contributions, the most critical figure was current Mossad Director David Barnea.
Ben-Gvir: If Gaza ceasefire is implemented, Otzma Yehudit will leave gov't
The right wing minister called the deal 'reckless' and claimed it emboldens Hamas.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Thursday evening that if the Gaza ceasefire is implemented, his Otzma Yehudit party will leave the government.
"The deal that is taking shape is a reckless deal," Ben-Gvir said in a televised statement, saying it would "erase the achievements of the war" by releasing hundreds of Palestinian militants and withdrawing from strategic areas in Gaza, leaving Hamas undefeated.
“This deal teaches them (Hamas) that they can take hostages and attack, and at the end of the day, they can get what they want," the Otzma Yehudit leader said.
"If this irresponsible deal is approved and implemented, we, the members of Otzma Yehudit, will submit letters of resignation to the prime minister," he said, adding that he would, nonetheless, not seek to bring down the government.'
CNN reported that the cabinet pushed back the ceasefire deal until Saturday, though Israeli media previously reported that the cabinet would vote on Friday.
