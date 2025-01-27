Witkoff warns of ceasefire fragility at Manhattan synagogue dedication

As Israeli President Isaac Herzog and congregants of the Altneu synagogue in Manhattan greeted Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff with multiple standing ovations on Monday night, the Trump administration’s chief ceasefire negotiator cautioned of the deal’s fragility.

Witkoff, who will be traveling to Israel on Wednesday after attending the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, warned of a “flare-up” if the deal is not implemented correctly.

“The execution of the agreement was important, it was the first step,” Witkoff told the 600 congregants spread through multiple rooms of the synagogue.

“But without the implementation [done correctly] we're not going to get it right. We're going to have a flare-up, and that’s not a good thing,” he added.

Witkoff said the deal would “hopefully get to phase two” and all living hostages would be released, as well as the bodies of deceased hostages. American business person Steve Witkoff makes remarks next to US President-elect Donald Trump, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. January 7, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)

Witkoff is happy to have this 'really important job'

He ended his remarks by saying it was a blessing to have been appointed by President Trump to “do this really important job.”

Herzog praised Witkoff for “saving seven souls” out of Gaza and thanked Trump for his commitment to Israel.

Herzog wished Witkoff “the best of luck in your endeavor trying to bring peace to our region.”