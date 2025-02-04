Dept. of Education launches first university antisemitism investigations

The Department of Education announced Monday the launch of its first civil rights investigations into five universities following reports of antisemitism, according to a release from the Department.

The Department's Office of Civil Rights opened the investigations under Title VI, which protects students from discrimination based on national origin, including shared ancestry, the release said.

The schools under investigation are Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, The University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

“Too many universities have tolerated widespread antisemitic harassment and the illegal encampments that paralyzed campus life last year, driving Jewish life and religious expression underground. The Biden Administration’s toothless resolution agreements did shamefully little to hold those institutions accountable,” Craig Trainor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, said in the release.

The Department said it built the investigations based on the House Committee on Education and the Workforce's late October report on campus antisemitism, which found that universities overwhelmingly failed to protect Jewish students after October 7. Pro-Palestinian protestors demonstrate as they call for a ceasefire in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 31, 2024. (credit: KYLE GRILLOT/REUTERS)

“Today, the Department is putting universities, colleges, and K-12 schools on notice: this administration will not tolerate continued institutional indifference to the wellbeing of Jewish students on American campuses, nor will it stand by idly if universities fail to combat Jew hatred and the unlawful harassment and violence it animates," Trainor said.

The Department opened three Title VI investigations into Columbia under the Biden administration between November 2023 and May 2024.

According to the Columbia Spectator, the Department opened an investigation on May 2, 2024 following a complaint filed by Palestine Legal alleging a pattern of anti-Palestinian discrimination.

The Department also opened an investigation into Portland State University on August 15, 2024 after reports of anti-Palestinian discrimination, according to the Department's website and reporting from Oregon Public Broadcasting.

Unclear whether investigations will be dismissed

According to the Department's website and The Minnesota Daily, an investigation following complaints of antisemitism at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, was launched on January 16. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

It's unclear if the Department will dismiss the pending investigations into these universities.

Monday's announcement of the investigations comes as the Department of Justice announced the formation of its task force to combat antisemitism.