Biden may call Netanyahu 'in weeks ahead'

After being sworn in, Biden called a number of world leaders, yet Netanyahu was not one of them as of yet.

She was asked if it is "surprising" that Biden has not called Netanyahu yet, despite him being an "ally".

"I don't know if it's surprising less than two weeks into an administration," she said. "He hasn’t called every foreign leader yet. He certainly would love to spend more time talking to foreign leaders. That’s — well, you know, his first love is foreign policy, but I expect he’ll continue to have additional engagements in the weeks ahead."

Meanwhile, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said that the US will continue to urge countries to normalize ties with Israel. She explained that the US has "a long and abiding relationship with Israel – an important security relationship. I'm sure they'll discuss that and a range of issues when they do connect."