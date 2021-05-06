The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Bipartisan US senators pen support for funding of F-35 jet

Lockheed plans to deliver between 133 and 139 of the jets this year.

By REUTERS  
MAY 6, 2021 17:28
CLAIMING THAT agreeing to sell F-35s to such a country will lead to strategic harm for Israel is an exaggeration. An F-35 aircraft is seen in mid-flight during an aerial exercise at Uvda Air Force Base. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
CLAIMING THAT agreeing to sell F-35s to such a country will lead to strategic harm for Israel is an exaggeration. An F-35 aircraft is seen in mid-flight during an aerial exercise at Uvda Air Force Base.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Twenty US senators from both parties wrote a letter to the heads of the Appropriations and Armed Services committees supporting Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jet, which has suffered from cost overruns and delays.
In the May 5 letter, seen by Reuters, the senators urged funding of modernization and sustainment plans for the jet, which has struggled to meet targeted cost-per-flying-hour goals as well as mission capability rates.
The letter comes ahead of the release of the detailed version of the Pentagon's 2022 budget request in the coming weeks and follows a similar letter signed by 132 members of the US House of Representatives from April 28.
Pentagon officials, executives from Lockheed, the jet's prime contractor, and Raytheon Technologies Corp's Pratt and Whitney division, which makes the F-35 engine, testified before the House Armed Services Committee on April 20 about the jet's strengths and weaknesses.
During the testimony the executives said they were working to rectify deficiencies in the program that ran the gambit from slow software updates for the jet and its systems, to early deterioration of parts like fan blades and the pilot's canopy.
Lockheed plans to deliver between 133 and 139 of the jets this year.
The senators noted, "near-peer adversaries like China and Russia continue to advance their air defense systems, develop their own 5th generation fighters, and invest heavily in emerging technologies that threaten America's military edge."
The jet has a network of more than 1,800 suppliers that has been strained during the pandemic.


Tags United States F-35 fighter jets
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's failure to put ideology aside fuels political crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Meron tragedy is a reminder that the haredim are part of us - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Douglas Bloomfield

Remembering the Kent State massacre, 51 years later - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gershon Baskin

Palestinian elections and the unknown road ahead - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by