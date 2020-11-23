The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Blinken praised as ‘friend of Israel,’ solid choice for Biden admin

The story was broken by Tyler Pager, Jennifer Epstein and Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg around two in the morning in Israel.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 23, 2020 08:19
US Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken speaks on Syria at the White House in Washington. September 9, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Deputy National Security Advisor Tony Blinken speaks on Syria at the White House in Washington. September 9, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
News that Tony Blinken will be US President-Elect Joe Biden’s pick for Secretary of State has energized Washington and led to an avalanche of praise across the foreign policy spectrum. He has also been praised on both sides of the Atlantic. Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States and an expert on the history of US policy in the Middle East congratulated Blinken and called him a “great diplomat and true friend of Israel.”  
While Oren recalled his time working with Blinken in Washington, the former US National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote that she recalled 25 years working with him as a colleague and said he would make a superb Secretary of State choice. “Competence, decency, strength and respect,” were the words she used. Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, praised Blinken, and Michele Flourney as a “superb national security team. The country will be very fortunate to have them in public service.” Flourney appears to be tapped to lead the Pentagon while Jake Sullivan will be National Security Advisor.  
The story was broken by Tyler Pager, Jennifer Epstein and Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg around two in the morning in Israel. Michael Singh reacted with praise as well. The former Senior Director at the National Security Council and a Senior advisor at WestExec, said the Blinken-Flournoy-Sullivan team would be “fantastic.” They are highly qualified and work well across the aisle, he tweeted. Singh is also a Managing Director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, making him well placed to judge the incoming team in regards to Middle East issues.  
Jason Horowitz, who wrote a profile of the pick at The Washington Post, called Blinken the most cosmopolitan man in Washington. He noted that Blinken also has a background in film and hosted Spike Lee in Paris.  
Veterans of the Bernie Sanders campaign also praised the choice. Faiz Shakir, former campaign manager for Bernie said that Blinken is a “solid choice.” Matt Duss, the foreign policy advisor for Sanders, said I was a good choice and that Blinken had confidence from Biden to rebuild US diplomacy. The choice comes a day after CNN slammed US President Donald Trump for his speech to the G20 and critiqued Trump for isolating the US and appearing to be focused more on golf since the election than on discussing issues of grave importance with world leaders.  
US Congress member Rashida Tlaib seemed to be the highest profile Democrat critical of Blinken, critiquing him for not speaking out against Israel. Aaron David Miller, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and a former State Department Middle East Analyst, advisor and negotiator under Republican and Democrat administrations, was optimistic. “Imagine a national security team – maybe Blinken and Sullivan – who actually believe in something called the American national interest instead of a world tethered to the personal, political interests and vanities of one man.”
National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar noted that Blinken is the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and has spoken about the importance of the US setting a moral example for the rest of the world. Writer Graeme Wood characterized Blinken, Flournoy and Sullivan as the kind of competent but “boring” picks that if you shook them awake in the middle of the night would be ready to report to do their jobs competently. Joyce Karam, the writer for The National, praised him as “safe, loyal, diplomatic, non-ideologically bent.” Richard Haass, the doyen of the foreign policy establishment, praised Blinken as positioned to be a strong Secretary of State. He has the knowledge and willingness too speak truth to power, he noted.
Blinken is seen as a kind of “alter-ego” for Biden, who Biden sees as a “superstar.” He is considered tremendously close to the president-elect and watchers believe he will restore US interest in global alliances.


Tags United States Joe Biden state department
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by