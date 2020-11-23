Blinken praised as ‘friend of Israel,’ solid choice for Biden admin

News that Tony Blinken will be US President-Elect Joe Biden’s pick for Secretary of State has energized Washington and led to an avalanche of praise across the foreign policy spectrum. He has also been praised on both sides of the Atlantic. Michael Oren, former Israeli Ambassador to the United States and an expert on the history of US policy in the Middle East congratulated Blinken and called him a “great diplomat and true friend of Israel.” While Oren recalled his time working with Blinken in Washington, the former US National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote that she recalled 25 years working with him as a colleague and said he would make a superb Secretary of State choice. “Competence, decency, strength and respect,” were the words she used. Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, praised Blinken, and Michele Flourney as a “superb national security team. The country will be very fortunate to have them in public service.” Flourney appears to be tapped to lead the Pentagon while Jake Sullivan will be National Security Advisor. The story was broken by Tyler Pager, Jennifer Epstein and Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg around two in the morning in Israel. Michael Singh reacted with praise as well. The former Senior Director at the National Security Council and a Senior advisor at WestExec, said the Blinken-Flournoy-Sullivan team would be “fantastic.” They are highly qualified and work well across the aisle, he tweeted. Singh is also a Managing Director at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, making him well placed to judge the incoming team in regards to Middle East issues. Jason Horowitz, who wrote a profile of the pick at The Washington Post, called Blinken the most cosmopolitan man in Washington. He noted that Blinken also has a background in film and hosted Spike Lee in Paris. Veterans of the Bernie Sanders campaign also praised the choice. Faiz Shakir, former campaign manager for Bernie said that Blinken is a “solid choice.” Matt Duss, the foreign policy advisor for Sanders, said I was a good choice and that Blinken had confidence from Biden to rebuild US diplomacy. The choice comes a day after CNN slammed US President Donald Trump for his speech to the G20 and critiqued Trump for isolating the US and appearing to be focused more on golf since the election than on discussing issues of grave importance with world leaders. US Congress member Rashida Tlaib seemed to be the highest profile Democrat critical of Blinken, critiquing him for not speaking out against Israel. Aaron David Miller, Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment and a former State Department Middle East Analyst, advisor and negotiator under Republican and Democrat administrations, was optimistic. “Imagine a national security team – maybe Blinken and Sullivan – who actually believe in something called the American national interest instead of a world tethered to the personal, political interests and vanities of one man.” National Journal columnist Josh Kraushaar noted that Blinken is the stepson of a Holocaust survivor and has spoken about the importance of the US setting a moral example for the rest of the world. Writer Graeme Wood characterized Blinken, Flournoy and Sullivan as the kind of competent but “boring” picks that if you shook them awake in the middle of the night would be ready to report to do their jobs competently. Joyce Karam, the writer for The National, praised him as “safe, loyal, diplomatic, non-ideologically bent.” Richard Haass, the doyen of the foreign policy establishment, praised Blinken as positioned to be a strong Secretary of State. He has the knowledge and willingness too speak truth to power, he noted. Blinken is seen as a kind of “alter-ego” for Biden, who Biden sees as a “superstar.” He is considered tremendously close to the president-elect and watchers believe he will restore US interest in global alliances.