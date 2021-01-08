The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Congresswoman vows to fly Israeli flag outside Rashida Tlaib's office

House Republicans criticized Tlaib last year after describing the "calm feeling" she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust.

By GADI ZAIG  
JANUARY 8, 2021 04:32
REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) prepares to knock on doors in Detroit in October to encourage residents to vote in the US presidential election. (photo credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)
REP. RASHIDA TLAIB (D-Michigan) prepares to knock on doors in Detroit in October to encourage residents to vote in the US presidential election.
(photo credit: REBECCA COOK / REUTERS)
Newly-appointed Florida congresswoman Kat Cammack drew widespread attention when she stated that she would place an Israeli flag outside her office as a symbol of opposition to the political views of fellow congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman elected to Congress, Fox News reported on Thursday.
"Rep. Tlaib, who has an office right next to mine in DC, has some strong opinions about Israel that [100%] I disagree with, so I’ve made a pledge to plant Israel’s flag outside my door right next to the American flag. I think it’ll be very helpful as she walks past both every day," Cammack tweeted on Wednesday. Many called Cammack's statements nothing more than a stunt of publicity.

Tlaib has faced criticism for her comments about Jews as well as her support of the BDS movement against Israel.
Tlaib was further criticized by House Republicans last year after describing the "calm feeling" she experienced when thinking about the Holocaust. In response, the congresswoman stated that her critics were policing and "twisting" her words, in defense of her comments.
Tlaib had since made headlines when she sought a humanitarian visit to her grandmother after the Israeli government rejected her and fellow representative Ilhan Omar's requests to enter the Jewish state — sparking a lot of controversy. This was due to a claim made by Israel that their visit was intended to promote boycotts against the Jewish state.


