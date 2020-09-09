The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Democrats drew support from various sources to make 2018 gains - report

The Democrat Party widened a two point lead in 2016 to a nine point lead in 2018 by picking up voters from a range of demographics, Pew Research has found.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2020 20:00
HILLARY CLINTON (photo credit: REUTERS)
HILLARY CLINTON
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Democrat Party made gains in the 2018 mid-term elections from a variety of sources, but overall party loyalty remained steadfast, a new poll by Pew Research has found.
Hillary Clinton gained a two point advantage over now-President Donald Trump in the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, but two years later the gap widened to give Democrats a nine point lead over the Republican Party in votes cast for the US House of Representatives. Pew Research has taken a deep dive on where these extra votes came from, finding that around half of the gain was made from a combination of party loyalty, defection and turnout differences, while the other half came from non-voters in the 2016 backing the Democrats heavily in 2018.
Mid-term elections are not necessarily a predictor of the following Presidential election, Pew warns, however, the results suggest that, broadly speaking, Trump voters were backing the candidate rather than the Republican Party, whereas Clinton voters were voting more out of loyalty to the Democratic Party than for the candidate.
Voter turnout is generally higher in presidential than mid-term elections, and the 2016/18 cycle was no different - turnout was 59% in the presidential election, dropping back to 49% in 2018, although that figure was higher than normal for a mid-term indicating that halfway through President Trump's first term, both parties' bases were fired up.
More of Clinton's voters in 2016 returned to the polls in 2018 than Trump's, (78% to 74%), and marginally more Clinton voters remained loyal to the Democrats than Trump supporters were loyal to the Republicans - 96% of Clinton voters backed her party in 2018, whereas 93% of Trump supporters turned out for the Republicans.
In addition, of those who voted for someone other than the two leading candidates in 2016, 71% returned to the polls in 2018, and the majority of these broke toward the Democrats, who picked up 49% of that vote against the Republicans 37%. The remaining 14% again voted for neither main party. However, this group made up just 5% of all 2018 voters. Democratic candidates made gains among Republicans and leaners who describe themselves as moderate or liberal (from 8% for Clinton to 15% for Democratic House candidates).
Around 11% of voters in 2018 were people who did not vote at all in 2016, and in picking up these, Democratic candidates won out over Republican candidates by a margin of more than two-to-one (68% Democrat to 29% Republican), accounting for about half of the Democrat gains.
Of all those eligible to vote in 2018, 44% voted in both the 2016 and 2018 elections, 36% voted in neither. 14% were dubbed drop-off voters - those who voted in 2016 but not in 2018, while a further 6% cast a ballot in 2018 but not 2016.
Overall, the voting patterns in 2018 broadly matched those in 2016 in terms of voter demographics. However, Democratic candidates made some gains on Clinton's support, mainly among men, young people, and secular voters.
The results were based on analysis of interviews with 10,640 members of Pew Research Center's American Trends Panel, with the interviews conducted between November 7-16 2018, just after the election. It also draws on interviews with 3,770 panelists conducted between November 29 and December 12, 2016, and interviews conducted between August 20 and October 28, 2018 among all members of the panel at that time. Researchers attempted to match the panelists to commercial voter files in order to get an accurate a picture of voting patterns as possible, given that there is a tendency among some people to over-report voting.


Tags republicans Democrats Pew Research Center
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Now is the perfect time to legalize civil marriage in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu seeks to establish Israel's place among the nations - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
The coronavirus chaos is caused by one person: Netanyahu - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Donald Trump disproves the Middle East doomsday predictions - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler How can Israel boost haredi higher education? By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1 Davidic dynasty symbol found in Jerusalem: Once in a lifetime discovery
The symbol of the Davidic dynasty
2 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
3 Medical cannabis initiative to try a new growing method
One example of the new method
4 Sermon suggests Saudi Arabia near normalizing ties with Israel
Muslim pilgrims maintain social distancing as they circle the Kaaba at the Grand mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 29, 2020
5 Cabinet to lock down 30 ‘red’ cities as virus spikes
Inspectors conduct coronavirus tests at a checkpoint in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by