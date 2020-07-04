The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for coronavirus

She is "doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events."

By TAMAR BEERI  
JULY 4, 2020 18:31
Kimberly Guilfoyle appears at a press conference in Des Moines (photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Kimberly Guilfoyle appears at a press conference in Des Moines
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)
Kimberly Guilfoyle, top campaign official for US President Donald Trump and girlfriend of his son, Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for coronavirus, CNN reported, citing a top official from her committee.
Guilfoyle had intended on attending Trump's Mount Rushmore event when she tested positive for the novel COVID-19. In the rallies and events she had attended prior to testing positive, Guilfoyle had reportedly not worn a mask.
According to the report, chief of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee Sergio Gor said that she was sent into isolation the moment the test came back positive.
She is "doing well, and will be retested to ensure the diagnosis is correct since she's asymptomatic, but as a precaution will cancel all upcoming events," according to Gor.
Meanwhile, Trump Jr. tested negative for the virus, but he will be self-isolating as a precaution due to Guilfoyle's results.
Guilfoyle had reportedly not been in contact with the president recently prior to her test returning positive. The last time she had been near him was during the famous Tulsa rally, where the crowd was smaller than expected.


